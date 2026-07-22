Interesting and Humour - page 2964
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The Tramp (Overseas)
The Tramp (Overseas)
There's a cat missing from the student dormitory. That's the kind of pie.
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If I see that a person is agitated or upset, I try to yell at them to calm them down. My parents taught me that.
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saxaul - a village with poor living conditions
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Good morning
Загадка. По аналогии с огурцом
Природная коммуналка (квартира).
The Cave. Or the Little House from the fairy tale 'Teremok'.
Orange or Tangerine.
Seed-people
slices-room
orange-apartment
a box of oranges-an apartment house.
I've been "developing" this topic for a couple of years now. With varying success. :) I've started to put something on the blog. In a nutshell - information is always random, otherwise it's not information.
people-haloperidol one tablet out of 10 in the plate
room-a pack of 10 tablets
flat-pack of two or more tablets
apartment block-pack of more than one box
a neighbourhood of houses-a batch with a series of productions.
Fantasy is limited only by the quality of the one lud from the example above.
...did you read the terms of the riddle carefully? namely the wordnatural
or pills are now grown in plantations.
A cave. Or the Little House from the fairy tale 'The Tower' .
Orange or tangerine.
Seed-people
slices-room
orange-apartment
a box of oranges-an apartment building.
A natural communal apartment - an anthill.
.