Interesting and Humour - page 2964

New comment
 

The Tramp (Overseas)

 
Karputov Vladimir:

The Tramp (Overseas)

Don't dare change your avatar!
 

There's a cat missing from the student dormitory. That's the kind of pie.

--------

If I see that a person is agitated or upset, I try to yell at them to calm them down. My parents taught me that.

--------

saxaul - a village with poor living conditions

--------

Good morning

 
Morexod:

Загадка. По аналогии с огурцом

Природная коммуналка  (квартира).

Alexandr Saprykin:

The Cave. Or the Little House from the fairy tale 'Teremok'.

Orange or Tangerine.

Seed-people

slices-room

orange-apartment

a box of oranges-an apartment house.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
I've been "developing" this topic for a couple of years now. With varying success. :) I've started to put something on the blog. In a nutshell - information is always random, otherwise it's not information.
I'd like to add my 5 kopeck) The more unexpected the message, the more information it possesses.
 
Nikkk:

people-haloperidol one tablet out of 10 in the plate

room-a pack of 10 tablets

flat-pack of two or more tablets

apartment block-pack of more than one box

a neighbourhood of houses-a batch with a series of productions.

Fantasy is limited only by the quality of the one lud from the example above.

to whom cucumbers... to whom watermelon... and to whom... difficult childhood...

...did you read the terms of the riddle carefully? namely the wordnatural

or pills are now grown in plantations.

 
Morexod:

A cave. Or the Little House from the fairy tale 'The Tower' .

Orange or tangerine.

Seed-people

slices-room

orange-apartment

a box of oranges-an apartment building.

A natural communal apartment - an anthill.

 
.
CNN: Джеймс Кэмерон планирует снять еще четыре части "Аватара"
CNN: Джеймс Кэмерон планирует снять еще четыре части "Аватара"
  • tass.ru
НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 15 апреля. /ТАСС/. Американский режиссер Джеймс Кэмерон намерен снять еще четыре части "Аватара" (Avatar), которые станут продолжением американского фантастического фильма, вышедшего на экраны в 2009 году. Об этом сообщила телекомпания CNN. "Мы решили приступить к крупномасштабным съемкам, - заявил кинорежиссер. - Последние несколько...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
I didn't really like the first part, either.
 
1...295729582959296029612962296329642965296629672968296929702971...4979
New comment