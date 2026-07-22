Interesting and Humour - page 4814

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I was surprised to find out today that mail.ru provides video calls. That's a bummer. Checked it out, it works...


 
Alexey Viktorov:

I was surprised to find out today that mail.ru provides video calls. That's a bummer. Checked it out, it works...


Pandemic) zoom is a pain in the ass) and they have a cloud of 100gb not 17
 
Guy on the bus today, MT5 on his phone, he was moving pauses)))))
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
A guy sat on the bus today, MT5 is on his phone, he was moving the pending orders)))))

he didn't move pending orders, he moved the whole market at once :-)

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So there you are, the market maker!
 
 
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Rorschach:
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Quinn

 

What kind of quotes I have...

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Alexey Viktorov:

What kind of quotes I have...

Thanks, mate! Saved the picture, bought a big piggy bank, now to live.
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