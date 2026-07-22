Interesting and Humour - page 4814
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I was surprised to find out today that mail.ru provides video calls. That's a bummer. Checked it out, it works...
I was surprised to find out today that mail.ru provides video calls. That's a bummer. Checked it out, it works...
A guy sat on the bus today, MT5 is on his phone, he was moving the pending orders)))))
he didn't move pending orders, he moved the whole market at once :-)
.
Quinn
What kind of quotes I have...
What kind of quotes I have...