Interesting and Humour - page 1726
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Vladimir Zhirinovsky on Sergei Mironov's wedding
Volvo commercial.
Desperate madam. Except where's the Volvo advert? When all the attention is on her.
It might as well be a KAMAZ.
Ukraine vs France. Football. 2:0
Before the match.
A poster, made in France, showing the opposing teams in the form of a rooster and a hat with earflaps, has appeared on the internet.
IMHO, our education system is not the worst.
Comments from Ukrainian fans before the match :
Note: This is about the match in Kiev.
After the match:One of the comments on the French press review aptly paraphrased Krylov:
- Why does the zozulja trample on the rooster?
- Because he promised to trample Zozulia...
Roman Zozulya was the hero of the match, scoring the first goal and earning a penalty, after which the second goal was scored.
"Zozulya" means "cuckoo" in Ukrainian.
(I pay tribute to the French comrades for their knowledge of the Russian classics )
Today is a big day for me. The first volume of my History of the Russian State is coming out - simultaneously in several formats.
The paper one looks like this:
The last time I was so nervous fifteen years ago, when my first book, the novel "Azazel", appeared in shops. (And I was nervous for a reason - no one bought it. No one at all).
Now I'm not worried about sales. It's a big job that I've been doing for a decade, not for a living. (Why should I bother? I could just go on with my adventures of Erast Fandorin - the public is happy, the publishers are happy too, the hand writes itself and the head relaxes).
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Take my word for it, these books, there will be many of them, should be in every home. In fact, it is a historical encyclopaedia of our homeland.
Take my word for it, these books, there will be many of them, should be in every home. In fact, it is a historical encyclopaedia of our homeland.
After getting to know the author through the film Spy, the title of the book, A History of the Russian State, looks very intriguing.
After getting to know the author through the film "The Spy", the title of the book "History of the Russian State" looks very intriguing, but also in the spirit of the times - a science-fiction writer writing the history of the state.
All day this morning I have been reading the news on the Russian state channel RIA about the Maldivian presidential election. The hottest news of the day in Russia today. Can anyone explain to me - why ...