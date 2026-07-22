Interesting and Humour - page 414
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I personally do not feel that way. From his mouth it was only a statement, not a guide to action. Especially since his suggestion that Lenin's body should be buried in the ground with all the honours it deserves.
But now is not the time to deal with issues that unequivocally divide society.
And the current generation of leaders is unable to decide what to do with Lenin's body.
I also think we shouldn't bury it.
Why is a corpse lying in a public place anyway? Necrophilia, you know. The dead get the land. Flats for the living. A mausoleum to be dismantled into bricks and given to the poor.
I don't think we should bury it either.
Why is Lenin bent?
it's a joke
The sad thing is that the line between a joke and not a joke no longer exists.
♪ and the news is like a joke ♪