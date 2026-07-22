Interesting and Humour - page 414

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abolk:

I personally do not feel that way. From his mouth it was only a statement, not a guide to action. Especially since his suggestion that Lenin's body should be buried in the ground with all the honours it deserves.

But now is not the time to deal with issues that unequivocally divide society.

And the current generation of leaders is unable to decide what to do with Lenin's body.

I also think we shouldn't bury it.

 
joo:
Why is a corpse lying in a public place anyway? Necrophilia, you know. The dead get the land. Flats for the living. A mausoleum to be dismantled into bricks and given to the poor.

No way. Then we'll need it for Putin. They will steal the money to build it, and then suddenly it does not need any more construction. They just need to change three letters.
 
Mischek:
The photo is NOT of Lenin's body. This film has already been discussed.
 
Why is Lenin bent?
 
Mischek:

I don't think we should bury it either.

To bury him according to the Orthodox custom would be sacrilegious from the point of view of the executed clergymen. Besides, he was a vicious atheist.
 
Karlson:
Why is Lenin bent?
Who knows?
 
 
Mischek:

it's a joke

The sad thing is that the line between a joke and not a joke no longer exists.

♪ and the news is like a joke ♪

 
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