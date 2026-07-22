Interesting and Humour - page 3324
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Given that historians these days have more conjecture than evidence and their opinions are constantly diverging - the story was actually more interesting.
Why not from other stars? If you mean you can't travel faster than the speed of light, sci-fi books often write about hyperspace, which allows you to travel much faster. And as you know - much that was written in science fiction books years later was translated into real life.
Would you go to a training exercise with a fellow soldier like that? :)
Among the many possible already existing civilisations in the universe, there are too few that have learned to travel interstellar distances, otherwise there would ALREADY be creatures walking our streets, in the manner of scenes from the film Star Wars.
No. There would have been no time for a drill.)
I'd like to go))))
Maybe they are, we just don't know it. Other civilizations don't have to look different from us. By the way just yesterday I read somewhere about the theory that albinos are the descendants of other civilizations mingled with humans.
If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))
Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.
"I think so!" (from Mimino)
If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))
Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.
"I think so!" (from Mimino)
From what other times? What about the time paradox? Or the paradox of the murdered grandfather?
Would you go to a drill with a fellow soldier like that? :)
the silly tradition of putting silicone chicks with cars has seeped in there too.........
it's the logical conclusion to the gestalt: eros and thanatos in juxtaposition.......
If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))
Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.
"I think so!" (from Mimino).