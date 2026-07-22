Interesting and Humour - page 3324

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Alexandr Saprykin:

Given that historians these days have more conjecture than evidence and their opinions are constantly diverging - the story was actually more interesting.

Why not from other stars? If you mean you can't travel faster than the speed of light, sci-fi books often write about hyperspace, which allows you to travel much faster. And as you know - much that was written in science fiction books years later was translated into real life.

Among the many possible already existing civilisations in the universe, too few have learned how to travel interstellar distances, otherwise we would ALREADY have creatures walking around our streets, like the Star Wars scenes.
 
Alexander Laur:

Would you go to a training exercise with a fellow soldier like that? :)


No. It wouldn't be a drill.)
 
Positive cup
 
Andrey Dik:
Among the many possible already existing civilisations in the universe, there are too few that have learned to travel interstellar distances, otherwise there would ALREADY be creatures walking our streets, in the manner of scenes from the film Star Wars.
Yeah, maybe they do, we just don't know it. Other civilisations don't necessarily have to look different from us. By the way just yesterday I read somewhere about the theory that albinos are the descendants of other civilisations mixed with humans.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
No. There would have been no time for a drill.)
I would have been in the mood for it)))
 
Sergey Mitrofanov:
I'd like to go))))
For some, for others. Who wants to study, who wants to have fun))).
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Maybe they are, we just don't know it. Other civilizations don't have to look different from us. By the way just yesterday I read somewhere about the theory that albinos are the descendants of other civilizations mingled with humans.

If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))

Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.

"I think so!" (from Mimino)

 
Andrey Dik:

If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))

Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.

"I think so!" (from Mimino)

From what other times? What about the time paradox? Or the paradox of the murdered grandfather?

 
Alexander Laur:

Would you go to a drill with a fellow soldier like that? :)


the silly tradition of putting silicone chicks with cars has seeped in there too.........

it's the logical conclusion to the gestalt: eros and thanatos in juxtaposition.......

 
Andrey Dik:

If there are aliens from other times and from other parallel worlds, but from Earth, not from other star systems.))

Everyone here is ours, a local. No matter how ugly they are. All kinds of Alioshenki and other characters are all locals.

"I think so!" (from Mimino).

Aliens have long been able to observe us the way we observe single-celled organisms. We don't notice them, and we bore them. But they can plant various stimulants in our flask to increase warlike activity. Don't think of yourself as the crown of reason.
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