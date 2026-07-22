Interesting and Humour - page 2781
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The timing, the numbers certainly don't matter!
If I were president of Russia, everyone would have been walking on strings a long time ago.
Like you do now in your own Country )
This should be thrown in your storeroom
This does not solve the problem - it will come back again after a while.
You should not only remove these updates, but also prohibit them from being installed. To do this, set"Hide update" in the list of updates against the nasty update.
From experience.
Uninstalled in July, then relapsed, uninstalled again, relapsed again, then hid - complete happiness.
Thoughts of most forex traders :D Careful, a little bit of language, 18+
Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet flew next to an Airbus A380 on a jetpack on approach to Dubai.
Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet on a jetpack fly next to an Airbus A380 on approach to Dubai
Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet flew next to an Airbus A380 on a jetpack on approach to Dubai.
You can see that the A380 is "waiting" for them at extremely low speed - the wing mechanics are out by about one hundred percent.
Some of the discovered exoplanets. Can you find Earth among them?
Some of the discovered exoplanets. Find Earth among them?