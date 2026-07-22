Interesting and Humour - page 2781

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Alexey Busygin:

The timing, the numbers certainly don't matter!

If I were president of Russia, everyone would have been walking on strings a long time ago.

As you are now in your own country )
 
Server Muradasilov:
Like you do now in your own Country )
Not like your country, total democracy, capitalism and monopoly.
 
Server Muradasilov:
This should be thrown in your storeroom

This does not solve the problem - it will come back again after a while.

You should not only remove these updates, but also prohibit them from being installed. To do this, set"Hide update" in the list of updates against the nasty update.

From experience.

Uninstalled in July, then relapsed, uninstalled again, relapsed again, then hid - complete happiness.

 
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СМИ рассказали о влиянии Мавроди на курс биткоина
СМИ рассказали о влиянии Мавроди на курс биткоина
  • 2015.11.05
  • lenta.ru
Курс виртуальной валюты биткоин превысил в среду, 4 ноября, уровень в 490 долларов, что является максимальным значением за последний год. Газета Financial Times связывает это с ростом популярности в Китае «социальной финансовой сети» МММ, созданной предпринимателем Сергеем Мавроди, который был осужден в России за мошенничество. Граждане...
[Deleted]  

Thoughts of most forex traders :D Careful, a little bit of language, 18+

 

Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet flew next to an Airbus A380 on a jetpack on approach to Dubai.


 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet on a jetpack fly next to an Airbus A380 on approach to Dubai

Was it the Batman filming, or the man-fucker?
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Extremes Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet flew next to an Airbus A380 on a jetpack on approach to Dubai.

It's beautiful.
You can see that the A380 is "waiting" for them at extremely low speed - the wing mechanics are out by about one hundred percent.
 


Some of the discovered exoplanets. Can you find Earth among them?

 
Joo Zepper:


Some of the discovered exoplanets. Find Earth among them?

Discover the secret of creating planets and stars in the universe?
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