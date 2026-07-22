Interesting and Humour - page 2921
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The only way not to eat after six is to eat everything before six
The only way not to eat after six is to eat everything before six
Decided to buy another car. Second-hand, no older than 3 to 4 years. The prices of new ones are fascinating. :) Since I haven't been on the market for several years, and in general I don't know yet what I want, we study the market - auto.ru - for a start. In all others the same car quotes.
We make a sample - 292 cars.
Of those, the AT (automatic transmission) is 92 cars.
A manual transmission or MT (mech. gearbox) - 200 cars.
Interestingly, at the secondary market cars with a manual transmission are on the average more expensive than cars with a manual. Not only that, cars with ATs often appear below market and quickly disappear, m.o.b. are sold out. Cars with manual transmission below market almost never show up - the ratio is about 6/1.
For those who don't know - new cars with AT are 40-60tn more expensive than those with manual transmission.
Here are, as an example, the last two listings, still warm.
Here, as an example, are the last two listings, still warm.
So who buys car models that are not on the European market?
No idea. The search goes to hatchbacks. Shown are the last 2 listings, as an illustration. Could be fords or bmws. The interesting thing is that cars with an automatic are cheaper than a manual in 3-4 years.