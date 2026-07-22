Interesting and Humour - page 2921

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The only way not to eat after six is to eat everything before six

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Alexander Voronkov:

The only way not to eat after six is to eat everything before six

The first thing to do is to stop eating after 24:00))))
 

Decided to buy another car. Second-hand, no older than 3 to 4 years. The prices of new ones are fascinating. :) Since I haven't been on the market for several years, and in general I don't know yet what I want, we study the market - auto.ru - for a start. In all others the same car quotes.

We make a sample - 292 cars.

Of those, the AT (automatic transmission) is 92 cars.

A manual transmission or MT (mech. gearbox) - 200 cars.

Interestingly, at the secondary market cars with a manual transmission are on the average more expensive than cars with a manual. Not only that, cars with ATs often appear below market and quickly disappear, m.o.b. are sold out. Cars with manual transmission below market almost never show up - the ratio is about 6/1.

For those who don't know - new cars with AT are 40-60tn more expensive than those with manual transmission.

Here are, as an example, the last two listings, still warm.


 
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Here, as an example, are the last two listings, still warm.


So who buys car models that aren't on the European market?
 
lilita bogachkova:
So who buys car models that are not on the European market?
No idea. The search is on hatchbacks. Shown are the last 2 listings, as an illustration. Could be fords or bmws. What's interesting is that cars with an automatic are cheaper than a manual after 3-4 years.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
No idea. The search goes to hatchbacks. Shown are the last 2 listings, as an illustration. Could be fords or bmws. The interesting thing is that cars with an automatic are cheaper than a manual in 3-4 years.
I am not an automobile expert, but I wonder, 'What countries make cars worse for the domestic market than for export?' I have not seen Germans making cars for themselves with lower quality than for French or Austrians. But I have a feeling that they do that in Russia since the Soviet times. Perhaps the price difference is related to the mistrust in product quality.
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