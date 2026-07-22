Interesting and Humour - page 930
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There are so many haiku and hokku poems that it is unlikely that anyone would ascribe authorship to them - there is no point. Moreover, these poems are not to everyone's liking ... Besides, there is a large community of lovers of these poems, and they even have championships of sorts.
For example, here are some pearls from my town:
=========Winter has forgotten our town.
But the Japanese are patient.
And what's it like for a polar bear in a zoo?
========# Strange how people don't understand me
Don't understand me today
Should I get another drink?
========a woman drunk
like a hieroglyph
beautiful beckoning
fucking incomprehensible.
========
♪ Three chickens all week ♪
I've been pecking at my brain,
I'm going to get drunk on beer.
Good morning
Let's have 5-10 per cent of what you're putting out now.
What's in the branch now can be safely obtained by collecting subscriptions by interest on FB or G+. What was in the branch before was more... interesting, shall we say -- no offense.
I don't mind your content, but I do mind so much.