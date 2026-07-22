Interesting and Humour - page 930

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It's not an Estonian ship.The ship is called S. S. Etonian
 
newdigital:

There are so many haiku and hokku poems that it is unlikely that anyone would ascribe authorship to them - there is no point. Moreover, these poems are not to everyone's liking ... Besides, there is a large community of lovers of these poems, and they even have championships of sorts.

For example, here are some pearls from my town:

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Winter has forgotten our town.
But the Japanese are patient.

And what's it like for a polar bear in a zoo?

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# Strange how people don't understand me
Don't understand me today

Should I get another drink?

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a woman drunk
like a hieroglyph
beautiful beckoning

fucking incomprehensible.

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♪ Three chickens all week ♪

I've been pecking at my brain,

I'm going to get drunk on beer.

 
 

Good morning

 
 
 

 
Now that's what I call a good morning :)
 
newdigital:

Let's have 5-10 per cent of what you're putting out now.

What's in the branch now can be safely obtained by collecting subscriptions by interest on FB or G+. What was in the branch before was more... interesting, shall we say -- no offense.

I don't mind your content, but I do mind so much.

 

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