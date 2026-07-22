Interesting and Humour - page 4961
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(from another, more serious topic)
I understand that the man wants to trade by ear... bid down B, ask up E. And chords depending on the tick flags
That's the only way rats trade:
(old fake, of course, but amusing)
The confluence of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%B7%D0%B8%D0%BA,_%D0%BA%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%80%D1%8B%D0%B9_%D1%81%D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B3
siren, vodka mama...
It makes sense, doesn't it?
No matter what goods we buy, we still take the bag ))
And so it is with almost every customer.
Conclusion. A bag production line is quite a profitable business ))
It makes sense, doesn't it?
No matter what goods we buy, we still take the bag ))
And so it is with almost every customer.
Conclusion. A bag production line, quite a profitable business ))
Plastics and organic synthesis plants are booming. Film, sleeves, bags, pouches. There are two of them near me. Trucks come in from all the former Soviet republics.
When someone here says "go to the factory", I just sigh and envy.
When someone here says 'go to the factory', I just sigh and envy.
An employee and an owner, two different statuses.
Like a peasant and a kulak.