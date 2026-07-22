Interesting and Humour - page 832
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The cow, the savings book, the goat and the cottage
the forum bear was silently envious ))
Strictly 18+
Are you taking the piss? I don't think the leading robotics companies can do it.
Why not? The high speed of the manipulators? If there are no serial ones moving that fast, just because no one needs them, production needs power. The guitar player is nothing at all. The drummer is more or less, but he just drums from one point to the other, without any feedback.
Servo motors and AVR controller
Why not? The high speed of the manipulators? If there are no serial ones moving that fast, just because no one needs them, production needs power. A guitar player is nothing at all. The drummer is more or less, but he just drums from one point to another, without any feedback.
The drummer is the oldest/experienced one and it's about time he was more/less.
Anyway, for five years it's still pretty good. They are more musicians than robotbusters after all.
Compressorhead
Compressorhead is a robot rock band from Germany!
Upd Another gig coming up) http://www.itar-tass.com/c19/616417.html
Ridiculous. Robot footballers.