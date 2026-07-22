Interesting and Humour - page 4928
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Last time at the peak of growth they gave cuts and it will be interesting what will happen this time but in any case sell of course if anyone hasn't sold yet...
Tesla paper is great it has been doing this for years it goes down giving opportunity to buy then grow, just a fairy tale of capitalism, Musk sure is clever 😉
some people complain about the bad life...
This is an old trick, he has done this before with bitcoin, he creates negative news and then buys on the pullback).
I wish I could lock him up for manipulation, but "who's going to lock him up, he's... Musk".
Some people complain about the bad life...
Explains the meaning of life lucidly)
A new trending hype:
Tungsten cubes are a phenomenon of the year, capable of eclipsing even the hype around dog-themed meme tokens and rappers promoting SPAC companies. They are as inert as possible: grey, with a side of less than a centimetre and a density 1.7 times that of lead. Amazon.com advertises them as "very heavy for their size" - the whole marketing strategy revolves around weight.
Why not iridium? I mean, it's heavier).
Keep it down, hotshot boys...
Why were the thematic posts deleted?
This is an old trick, he has done this before with bitcoin, he creates negative news and then buys on the pullback).
I wish I could lock him up for manipulation, but "who's going to lock him up, he's... Musk".
Some people complain about the bad life...