Interesting and Humour - page 4928

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Last time at the peak of growth they gave cuts and it will be interesting what will happen this time but in any case sell of course if anyone hasn't sold yet...

Tesla paper is great it has been doing this for years it goes down giving opportunity to buy then grow, just a fairy tale of capitalism, Musk sure is clever 😉

 

some people complain about the bad life...


 

This is an old trick, he has done this before with bitcoin, he creates negative news and then buys on the pullback).

I wish I could lock him up for manipulation, but "who's going to lock him up, he's... Musk".

 
Why did you remove the link to ABBU? Just wanted to say thanks. Here's a link to the new album 2021:https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
YouTube Music
  • music.youtube.com
Новый музыкальный сервис с официальными альбомами, синглами, видеоклипами, ремиксами, записями живых выступлений и многим другим. Доступен на компьютере, а также на устройствах Android и iOS.
 
Denis Sartakov #:

Some people complain about the bad life...


Explains the meaning of life lucidly)

 
transcendreamer #:

A new trending hype:


Tungsten cubes are a phenomenon of the year, capable of eclipsing even the hype around dog-themed meme tokens and rappers promoting SPAC companies. They are as inert as possible: grey, with a side of less than a centimetre and a density 1.7 times that of lead. Amazon.com advertises them as "very heavy for their size" - the whole marketing strategy revolves around weight.

Why not iridium? I mean, it's heavier).

 
Keep it down hot guys...

 
Vladimir Karputov #:
Keep it down, hotshot boys...

Why were the thematic posts deleted?

 
Andrey Dik #:

This is an old trick, he has done this before with bitcoin, he creates negative news and then buys on the pullback).

I wish I could lock him up for manipulation, but "who's going to lock him up, he's... Musk".

Why put him in jail, he does us all good with it, and the question of manipulation and even the very content of the term 'manipulation' should not be considered in a philistine-profane interpretation, but in legislative and legal terms, and as we remember, there were already proceedings with Musk, eventually Musk won the case, although in another episode he just paid a fine and they had a 'truce' with SEC, and he promised to consult a lawyer before posting in his jersey 😊
 
Denis Sartakov #:

Some people complain about the bad life...


This character seems to me a nerdy whiner, explaining that he has high spiritual values and the rest are mired in clichéd materiality, although these are completely different categories, which should not even be mutually opposing. But one cannot deny that he has a kind of charisma, which is what has made him popular. But part of his popularity may be due to a kind of mere emotional response from a mass of similar whiners, rather than genuine rational acceptance. In any case, when he explains in such lengthy and verbose terms, it is clear that he himself is trapped in his own addictions.
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