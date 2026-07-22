Interesting and Humour - page 1254
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She's with the Basketball player)
Girlfriend with Medvedev.
We don't have mountains like that near St. Petersburg. A girlfriend from St. Petersburg.
Unclear
A sister with her son and a friend with Valuyev.
We don't have mountains like that near St. Petersburg. A friend from St. Petersburg .
Unclear
Wait a minute, that's bullshit. The skis are what zfs said, but MrGold166 lost his eyesight in the dumps along with the faa.
Girlfriend with Medvedev.
She's also with the Basketball player)
Sister with her son and friend with Valuyev.
Wow! Life is good!
Cousin-in-law with Obama
Deciding Russia's fate
Cousin-in-law with Obama
You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))
You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))
No, why would I lie and call my brother my girlfriend? My brother's gonna find out and... He'll be very offended.
Then "My brother and his girlfriend decide ..." )))
You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))