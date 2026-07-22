Interesting and Humour - page 1254

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She's with the Basketball player)

 
zfs:

Girlfriend with Medvedev.


We don't have mountains like that near St. Petersburg. A girlfriend from St. Petersburg.

Unclear

 

A sister with her son and a friend with Valuyev.


 
Mischek:

We don't have mountains like that near St. Petersburg. A friend from St. Petersburg .

Unclear

This is Sochi).
 
Mischek:
Wait a minute, that's bullshit. The skis are what zfs said, but MrGold166 lost his eyesight in the dumps along with the faa.
I know. I'm the one who got blinded by their avatars.
 
zfs:

Girlfriend with Medvedev.

zfs:

She's also with the Basketball player)

zfs:

Sister with her son and friend with Valuyev.

Wow! Life is good!

 

Cousin-in-law with Obama

Deciding Russia's fate

 
Mischek:

Cousin-in-law with Obama

You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))

 
Contender:

You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))

No, why would I lie and call my brother my girlfriend? My brother's gonna find out and... He'll be very offended.

Then "My brother and his girlfriend decide ..." )))

 
Contender:

You could say 'girlfriend', no one would notice anyway :)))

Sister is a famous presenter)
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