Interesting and Humour - page 2899
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I think it's nonsense, inflation will eat it all up.
So that's what you are - AUTOMATICS! You'll be singing seven times before you've pressed a button.
Egypt has banned for life a tourist who climbed the Cheops pyramid for a spectacular photo.
Good morning
I found a post on Facebook with one comment - "a tablet was given to someone in a psychiatric hospital" ... I began to look at who ... and went to one post there ... since it was a post by a psychologist (probably, he had a sick tablet and presented), then I simply quote it without cuts below.
It seems to be an ordinary fairy tale and a good cartoon, but how much hidden meaning :)
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"Three from Prostokvashino" - a terrible wrong side of the Soviet classics.
This, not at all a children's fairy tale, has a hidden, frightening meaning. What is this cartoon really about?
The story begins unpretentiously - a certain boy descends the stairs and chews a sausage sandwich. Right on the stairs, the boy meets a cat, “living in the attic”, “which is being repaired”. Remember these key words, they are very important for understanding the essence of what is happening, we will return to them later.
A boy talking to a cat is not in itself unusual in cartoons, although the animals tend to talk to each other rather than to humans. But there are plenty of exceptions - for example, Russian folk tales, in which talking frogs, hares and bears are operating. But this cartoon is not a fairy tale at all, as we will soon see.
From the dialogue with the cat, a funny thing turns out - the boy's name is "Uncle Fyodor", which makes the viewer think about the question - why is the small-looking boy called so in an adult way - "Uncle"? And if he is an uncle, then where is his nephew? What happened so brightly in the past that the prefix “uncle” was firmly entrenched in Fedor? I used to think about this question too, but I wasn't ready to know the answer. But he is right there in front of my eyes. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.
Uncle Fyodor lives with his mother and father, no mention of other relatives, especially his nephew. It seems that this topic is painful for this family and it is simply passed over in silence.
Uncle Fyodor brings a new friend - a cat from the "renovated attic" home. Parents do not approve of their son's behavior, and Uncle Fyodor immediately goes on the run. Such homeless boys in the Soviet Union were skillfully searched for by law enforcement agencies and immediately registered, sometimes with a psychiatric one. It's strange, but Uncle Fyodor's parents are in no hurry to contact the police, which poses a new mystery for us, why don't they do it?
Meanwhile, Uncle Fyodor and a new friend, the cat Matroskin, arrive at the village of Prostokvashino. Why did the boy choose this locality? Is this an accident or a deliberate move? We will soon get an answer to this question, but first we will figure out what this village is like.
Prostokvashino is a strange and, I would say, intimidating place. Nobody lives in the village - you can not hear the roar of cows, the crowing of roosters and other sounds inherent in Soviet villages. All its inhabitants suddenly left the village, moving "across the river." Let's take a look at this frame - that's where the inhabitants of Prostokvashino moved. Leaving warm houses with half-kitchen stoves, vegetable gardens, households, they packed up and left the village in a hurry, preferring the dubious pleasure of living in typical high-rise buildings on an island in the very middle of the river to private houses.
It can be seen that in addition to high-rise buildings on the island there are no shops, no roads, no hint of a developed infrastructure. There isn't even a bridge or ferry linking their new home to the mainland. But the residents of Prostokvashino seem to have taken this step without hesitation. What could drive them off their familiar land?
The answer is obvious - fear. Only fear could force people to abandon everything and move to panel housing, hoping that the river could save them from what they were running from. Shocked and horrified by what forced them to abandon their homes, people left them fit for living. The houses are in excellent condition and you can try to rent them to summer residents from Moscow, but for some reason this idea does not occur to Prostokvashinsky residents.
Moreover, one house is equipped with a friendly inscription "live whoever you want." The people who made this inscription know perfectly well what they are fleeing from. And worst of all, they know that this “Thing” that scared them so much can come back. This inscription is a timid and naive attempt not to anger something that will definitely come back, to appease it, to try to make it not want to cross the river, which is hardly a reliable protection for the former residents of Prostokvashino. Renting out housing to those who know nothing about the sinister secrets of Prostokvashino means putting their lives at risk. Prostokvashinsky people cannot go for this. Maybe the rental market is not developed in this region? We will get an answer to this question later.
Such villages and towns are widely described in literature, especially in the works of Stephen King and Lovecraft. Why was Prostokvashino never put on a par with creepy American towns where evil was done? I believe that we are talking about Soviet censorship, because of which it was necessary to tell this story as it is told.
In the village, Uncle Fyodor finds a new friend - the dog Sharik, now they are "Three from Prostokvashino". Sharik also speaks Russian and Uncle Fyodor understands him perfectly. As before, the viewer does not receive an answer - is it a fairy tale or not? Is it normal for animals to talk to people?
At this point, the viewer learns that the village is not entirely empty. One person still lives in it. This is an employee of the Russian Post, an organization that many of our fellow citizens still consider to be the focus of evil, in many ways I think subconsciously precisely because of watching this cartoon in childhood - the postman Pechkin. Stephen King might be surprised, but the Soviet and later Russian audience sees a deep hidden meaning in this. In a completely deserted village, in which some great evil happened that frightened the inhabitants, the organs of Soviet power are completely absent. There is no village council, no precinct. There is only Pechkin, who works at the Post Office in the village, where there is simply no one to deliver the mail. There are no subscribers of magazines and recipients of letters in the village, and there are no pensioners left in it who could come for a pension.
A reasonable question arises - is Pechkin really a postman. Maybe this is a war criminal hiding from retribution or a fugitive criminal who chose this godforsaken corner as his place of residence, into which a police officer would not dare to poke his head, not to mention the agents of Simon Wiesenthal. Or maybe Pechkin is a sexual pervert? Isn't this what the author of the film is talking about when he puts a characteristic raincoat on Pechkin? Or is it precisely the Evil that many associate with the Russian Post that drove the residents out of the village? Further analysis will show that everything is much more complicated.
Pechkin greets Uncle Fyodor. The whole "trinity" greets him - but the articulation of the lips at this moment shows that all three are saying different things, and certainly not "thank you". What exactly they say, anyone who is interested can easily find out for himself by reviewing this point several times.
But Pechkin doesn't seem to see anyone but Uncle Fyodor, isn't it strange? This is another small touch that brings us closer to understanding what is happening.
The first question from the new arrivals to Pechkin is very typical:
- You're not from the police by any chance?
The newly arrived company is excited only by this, obviously they don’t need any interest from law enforcement agencies, although it would seem that there is something to be afraid of a cat or a dog. This is a very significant fact, supplementing the unwillingness of Uncle Fyodor's parents to go to the police with a statement about the missing child.
Reassured by the fact that Pechkin belongs to the Post, Uncle Fyodor announces his desire to subscribe to the Murzilka magazine, apparently ignoring the prospect of getting a fresh issue in a few years or never getting it, which is even more likely. Uncle Fyodor does what any little boy of his age would do, but is he sincere? Is he trying to confuse Pechkin?
And here we return to the question that worries us - why Uncle Fyodor, having gone on the run, went specifically to Prostokvashino. Has he been here before? Of course the answer is yes. It was his activities in Prostokvashino on his last visit that may have been the reason that the villagers preferred to leave their familiar habitat. But did everyone manage to escape?
Despite the fact that no one lives in the village except Pechkin, Uncle Fyodor is waiting for the night. This is his true goal and the viewer, of course, does not remain disappointed.
Unmistakably navigating in complete darkness, Uncle Fyodor goes into the thicket of the forest and there, guided only by his perceptible landmarks and bestial instinct, in a matter of minutes he digs out a hefty chest. Uncle Fyodor comes up with ridiculous explanations for this - he says to the cat and the dog that this is a “treasure”, to Pechkin who got caught on the way back, he declares that there are mushrooms in the chest. Even a primary school student who has read Tom Sawyer and Stevenson's Treasure Island knows that treasure hunting is not at all the same as Uncle Fyodor did. Uncle Fyodor knew what he was doing and was guided by a clear and precise calculation.
What's really in the chest? Valuables taken away from the residents of Prostokvashino at gunpoint during his last visit to the village? Or is there the corpse of his unlucky nephew, who went with Fyodor into the night forest and met his fate there? Is that why Fedor began to be called "uncle"? Perhaps, but that's only one part of the puzzle.
How did Pechkin end up in the forest at night? He's chasing a little jackdaw. Judging by the conversation, the jackdaw is seriously ill, and Pechkin suggests that he "take him to the clinic for experiments." This phrase can cause nothing but a smile. There is no clinic nearby and cannot be, it’s good if the abandoned morgue is for those whose bodies were found, and were not buried in chests.
Uncle Fyodor is not surprised at the word "polyclinic" and declares that "the jackdaw will cure and teach him to talk." Uncle Fyodor has no doubts about the disease of the jackdaw. And at this very moment we get an unexpected answer to the question - is what is unfolding before our eyes a fairy tale or not? Of course not. Being in a fairy tale, the little jackdaw would already be able to talk, like Totoshka and the crow Kaggi-Karr in Fairyland. But the jackdaw does not know how.
It doesn't matter what Pechkin himself did in the forest at night. It is important that, after a conversation with Uncle Fyodor, he twists his finger at his temple. Pechkin understands that the boy is mentally ill.
And we understand that both the cat Matroskin and the dog Sharik cannot speak like a jackdaw. Their voices just sound in Uncle Fyodor's head, he communicates with them as with real friends. And this is where it gets really scary. Uncle Fyodor is seriously and possibly terminally ill. The period of remission of his mental illness ended at the very beginning of the film, when a cat appeared, living in the "attic". “The attic is not in order,” and a second personality appears - the cat Matroskin. Whether that day, Uncle Fyodor forgot to take the pills, or to give an injection, but he went on a rampage. The “Attic” needs serious “repairs”, but Uncle Fyodor does not understand this at that moment and runs, runs away from home. Uncle Fyodor thus wants to protect mom and dad and save them from the fate of their nephew, and possibly aunt and uncle, who also most likely did not get a chance to escape on the island in a panel high-rise building.
Uncle Fyodor wrote in a farewell note "I love you very much." “But I also love animals very much,” however, he attributed then, making it clear that he was no longer alone. Uncle Fyodor does not want to write directly, although he knows very well that his parents will not turn to the police.
And the parents of Uncle Fyodor openly discuss his inclinations and the puzzle is gradually becoming complete. Dad says that Uncle Fyodor would like to have "a whole bag of friends at home." This is what Uncle Fyodor's true inclinations are - to hide children in a bag or, let's say, in a chest. Guesses about the fate of the "nephew" are no longer just guesses. Fedor's mother does not believe that we should give up on her son's mental illness. She fears for her life and bitterly says "then the parents will start to disappear." And we understand that Fedor's "uncle and aunt" - natives of "Prostokvashino", did not get to the new panel housing, but disappeared without a trace, like a "nephew".
Fedor's mother is hysterical, he convinces her husband that the boy must be found before he does things.
Dad agrees. Naturally, contacting the police is not an option - in this case, you can sit down for a long time, so Fyodor's parents decide to publish a "note in the newspaper." And her text tells us a lot. In the note we see a photograph and a height of twenty meters. Age is not specified, and here we understand that this is no coincidence. Uncle Fyodor simply looks like a little boy and, by subscribing to the Murzilka magazine, simply disguises his true age. He is at least 18 and he may well be responsible for his actions, unless, of course, a psychiatric examination recognizes him as insane.
Pay attention - dad, publishing a note, did everything so that the boy would not be found - no name with a surname, no age, no weight. There is no contact phone number either. Here we see the answer to the question that has already been raised - could the Prostokvashinsky residents rent their houses to summer residents? Of course, yes, the heading “I will rent” is shown in the newspaper not by chance. There are a lot of offers to rent, but there are no people who want to rent out housing.
The small stature and dwarfism of Fedor is a symptom of a whole bunch of unpleasant diseases. There are genetic disorders (look at Uncle Fyodor's chin in profile), and hormonal disorders, of which the lack of growth hormone is the least of the problems. It is difficult to blame him for the crimes he committed. Realizing all the pain of the imprisonment of an adult man in a 120-centimeter body, you begin to empathize with Uncle Fyodor, understanding what kind of burden he carries on his shoulders.
The note about the search does not go unnoticed and catches the eye of Pechkin, who, naturally, looks through the criminal sections and police orientations in all newspapers, since he himself is obviously on the wanted list. Seeing a photo in the newspaper, Pechkin understands that the boy must be "surrendered". Understanding perfectly well that in Uncle Fyodor's chest there were not mushrooms, but valuables, and possibly terrible compromising evidence, Pechkin reasonably argues that Fyodor is too dangerous to be blackmailed. And it's better to take a bike than to end up in a bag and then in a chest.
Meanwhile, Uncle Fyodor's illness is progressing. What is the value of the letter that he writes to his parents on behalf of all the characters of his tripartite personality. He begins a touching letter himself, but rather quickly his hand is taken over by a second personality - a cat, then a dog. Starting the letter with a positive, Fedor suddenly subconsciously writes the truth - "but my health is ... not very good." From that moment on, the bestial beginning of his brain no longer lets Fedor go, all that he manages to write is “your son” and yet the ending is blurred - “Uncle Sharik”.
Fedor's parents are in shock.
They understand perfectly well what threatens them with the aggravation of their son. One by one, they pass out from horror, and then mom hopefully asks: “Maybe we are crazy?”. Dad does not support her, dryly answering that "they go crazy one by one." And at this moment, both know perfectly well who they are talking about. Now you know too.
And Fedor is already in bed with a thermometer under his arm.
Visually, it seems that he has something simple - like meningitis, complicated by bird flu received from a sick gal, but of course the question is more serious. A little more and the lives of civilians in the central strip of the Soviet Union would have been in jeopardy, and they would have had to be massively taken to Russky Island, if the little human that remained in the brain of Uncle Fyodor would completely yield to the animal. But the threat has passed - the parents still decide to take Uncle Fyodor home, although they were not originally going to do this - what other explanations can be given for the fact that they did not indicate their home phone number in the note?
Pechkin gets his bicycle, but two animal personalities of Uncle Fyodor's consciousness remain in the village and do not ride with him, which is why the viewer is in the timid hope that the disease has receded under the onslaught of powerful medicines. The question is for how long?
The cartoon, which rightfully took its place in the "Golden Fund of Animation", unfortunately has not yet revealed all the secrets. But this certainly requires a special psychiatric education and deep medical knowledge. And who knows what changes the Soviet censorship made to the script, and what they were simply forbidden to tell the filmmakers about. Perhaps we will never know about it.
And the identity of the postman Pechkin with an analysis of his dark side is still waiting for his researcher.
Something about the first post on the page being visible when you make the second ...
Found a post on Facebook with one comment - "Someone in a mental institution got a tablet" ... and I looked up who... and I came across this post there... Since it was a post by a psychologist (he must have been given a tablet by the patients), I am just quoting it below.
It's a cartoon, you have to read the lyrics, it's all about why animals talk.
ZS: when I started watching Disney cartoons there was no way I could understand what Donald the Duck was saying.