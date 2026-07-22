Interesting and Humour - page 3625

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

Isn't the peg itself embarrassing? Also, the boat has a wet streak on the bottom, as if someone had just floated on it.

The microwave looks cooler. )
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Isn't the peg itself embarrassing? Also, the boat has a wet streak underneath, as if someone had just floated on it.
I wouldn't say it's wet. Who goes boating at night? No paddles, so it must have been abandoned for the night.
And they stuck a peg far away so it'd be a pain to get in the water.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
I wouldn't say it's wet. Who goes boating at night? No paddles means they left it overnight.
And they stuck a peg far away so it'd be a pain to get in the water.

We'll write a novel about the boatman. Where was he at night, where did he put the oar?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Who goes boating at night?
Poachers and spies.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
there are such addresses, no wonder, you don't see them yet, see KLADR )

The cladr is, by the way, a very positive invention!

integrated into several developments - very handy

 

have a good evening

 
A bus full of Pinocchios rides by.
The driver doesn't brake on corners and doesn't drive around potholes. All the patsies get thrown all over the cabin by this kind of driving. One Pinocchio can't stand it, jumps up from his seat and yells: Hey, you! You're not carrying wood!
 
 
 
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