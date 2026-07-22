Interesting and Humour - page 3625
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Isn't the peg itself embarrassing? Also, the boat has a wet streak on the bottom, as if someone had just floated on it.
The microwave looks cooler. )
Isn't the peg itself embarrassing? Also, the boat has a wet streak underneath, as if someone had just floated on it.
And they stuck a peg far away so it'd be a pain to get in the water.
I wouldn't say it's wet. Who goes boating at night? No paddles means they left it overnight.
And they stuck a peg far away so it'd be a pain to get in the water.
We'll write a novel about the boatman. Where was he at night, where did he put the oar?
Who goes boating at night?
there are such addresses, no wonder, you don't see them yet, see KLADR )
The cladr is, by the way, a very positive invention!
integrated into several developments - very handy
have a good evening