Interesting and Humour - page 2126
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And I noticed the fact that my favourite software loads the "last mile" (DSL modem <-> ISP) at 100%, i.e. it downloads the video file at the highest possible speed (like a torrent). This way the video arrives in a few times less time than the playback time.
I don't know if a simple download can "beat" this advantage.
I didn't mean for the speed. It's just easier to grab a file with any downdownloader. And they're in several formats to choose from.
I'm not going to argue with you. I will only say that in addition to downloading speed (method), the software allows you to choose exactly what quality to download and convert it to the format you want.
street racing)))
С помощью Палаты
, you will "step by step" decide: