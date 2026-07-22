Interesting and Humour - page 2126

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moskitman:

And I noticed the fact that my favourite software loads the "last mile" (DSL modem <-> ISP) at 100%, i.e. it downloads the video file at the highest possible speed (like a torrent). This way the video arrives in a few times less time than the playback time.
I don't know if a simple download can "beat" this advantage.

I didn't mean for the speed. It's just easier to grab the file with any downdownloader. And they're there in several formats to choose from.
 
Silent:
I didn't mean for the speed. It's just easier to grab a file with any downdownloader. And they're in several formats to choose from.
I'm not going to argue with you. I will only say that in addition to downloading speed (method), the software allows you to choose exactly what quality to download and convert it to the format you want.
 
moskitman:
I'm not going to argue with you. I will only say that in addition to downloading speed (method), the software allows you to choose exactly what quality to download and convert it to the format you want.
No problem :-) it may come in handy.
 

street racing)))

[Deleted]  
 

С помощью Палаты

, you will "step by step" decide:

  • How to identify the "right" investor for your business needs?
  • How and to whom to present your investment project successfully?
  • How to make your project more attractive from an investor's point of view?
  • All the organisational, administrative and legal issues leading up to the conclusion of an investment agreement
Поиск инвестиций с Торговой палатой Бельгии и Люксембурга (CCBLR / ТПБЛР)
  • CCBLR COM
  • ccblr.com
По данным Минэкономразвития России, Люксембург занимает 3 место среди основных стран-инвесторов в российскую экономику с показателем 37 млрд евро. Российские инвестиции в экономику Люксембурга составляют 6 млрд евро. В 2012 году экспорт Бельгии в Россию составил 5,5 млрд. евро. Экспорт России в Бельгию – 8,5 млрд. евро. Взаимный товарооборот...
 
The main deterrent to World War III is that Russia has a system that makes it possible to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike even if the command and communications lines of the Strategic Missile Forces are completely destroyed. It is called "Perimeter", in the US it is called"Dead hand".
Гарантированное возмездие: как работает российская система "Периметр"
Гарантированное возмездие: как работает российская система "Периметр"
  • rg.ru
Главным сдерживающим фактором Третьей мировой войны является наличие у России системы, позволяющей нанести ответный ядерный удар даже при полном уничтожении командных пунктов и линий связи РВСН. Называется она "Периметр", в США ее прозвали "Dead hand" "Периметр" предназначен для автоматического управления массированным ядерным ударом и...
 
 
Scandinavian coup
Скандинавии угрожает нашествие енотов
Скандинавии угрожает нашествие енотов
  • www.gismeteo.ru
Недавно замеченные на территории Швеции еноты дали скандинавским экологам повод изрядно понервничать: борцы за охрану природу Швеции и Норвегии боятся даже предположить, насколько страшный урон могут нанести экосистеме стран эти хищные млекопитающие. «Енот — хищник. Он питается молодыми птицами, яйцами, рыбой и почти всеяден», — собщил...
 
Перепись бобров проведут в Польше
Перепись бобров проведут в Польше
  • tass.ru
ВАРШАВА, 16 марта. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. Министерство окружающей среды в Польше планирует в ближайшие два года провести общенациональную перепись проживающих на территории республики бобров. По итогам исследования будет создана специальная карта, чтобы узнать масштабы ущерба, который наносят эти животные. Фермеры, лесники и охотники в Польше много лет...
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