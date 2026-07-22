Interesting and Humour - page 3338

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In 1997, I was in close contact, you might say, with three Icelanders. I was 25, they were a little older.

When it was time for them to return home, I was invited to go with them and eventually become an Icelandic citizen.

We communicated in English, they did so fluently, I did so with the help of my mother. I offer a free translation of their offer:

"We'll come home, take a couple of weeks off, we have places like this. Then you'll go to a bar with one of us.

Yeah, you'll just go to a bar and they'll pick you up real quick.

Who? A young woman your age, maybe a little older. Very quickly you can marry her or another one, we have a lot of bars.

What's wrong with you? You fit in perfectly: you're tall like us, broad-shouldered like us, russet-haired.

But you're not Icelandic, you have other blood in you - that's very good. You'll get married without any problems. You'll find a job easily too, your relatives will help you.

No, not just my wife's relatives. All Icelanders will help, because we are all relatives.

 
- Kam mai ladie, kam, kam mai ladie
♪ yo ma butterfly shuga baby ♪
- Grandma, aren't there any easier lullabies?
 
 

Faiskini

Фейскини - бессмысленный и беспощадный тренд пляжной моды в Китае - ЕЩЁ
Фейскини - бессмысленный и беспощадный тренд пляжной моды в Китае - ЕЩЁ
  • 2016.09.21
  • leno4ka
  • e-w-e.ru
На китайских пляжах уже четвертый год царит мода на «фейскини» — цветную маску, которая полностью скрывает лицо, оставляя лишь маленькие отверстия для глаз, носа и рта. Согласно рекламе фейскини не только защищает от ультрафиолетового излучения, но и спасает от укуса насекомых, медуз, и даже отпугивает акул. Для чего они нужны? В Китае очень...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Faiskini

"and even repel sharks." Why did they have to be singled out among all the critters? In my opinion, such a mask would scare away anyone ))))
 
Sergey Golubev:

Faiskini

Asians in general value light skin. I saw a photo, I do not remember the country, two girls riding on their motor scooters, hands in gloves, head mask, like a special forces. It's +30 outside but beauty requires a sacrifice.)
 
Ihor Herasko:
"and even repel sharks." Why did they have to be singled out among all the wildlife? In my opinion, such a mask would scare away anyone ))))
They have ugly figures, though.... And all from eating rice. Maya civilization was ruined by potatoes, these rice.
 

About intuition...

About intuition...

 
All jokes about blondes are made up by blondes themselves.
In order to get their attention.
And this is a very good tactic and strategy!

It turns out that blondes are more attractive and intelligent than brunettes and redheads, simply because they attract the attention of men more.

Sex is known to be in the head and not somewhere else ...

So the brunettes and redheads must simply raise their IQ, at least to be closer to the level of the blondes.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
All jokes about blondes are made up by blondes themselves.
In order to get their attention.
And this is a very good tactic and strategy!

It turns out that blondes are more attractive and intelligent than brunettes and redheads, simply because they attract the attention of men more.

Sex is in the head and not somewhere else ...

So the brunettes and redheads must simply raise their IQ, if only to be closer to the level of the blondes.

I'm afraid to disappoint you :-)

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