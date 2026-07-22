Interesting and Humour - page 3338
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In 1997, I was in close contact, you might say, with three Icelanders. I was 25, they were a little older.
When it was time for them to return home, I was invited to go with them and eventually become an Icelandic citizen.
We communicated in English, they did so fluently, I did so with the help of my mother. I offer a free translation of their offer:
"We'll come home, take a couple of weeks off, we have places like this. Then you'll go to a bar with one of us.
Yeah, you'll just go to a bar and they'll pick you up real quick.
Who? A young woman your age, maybe a little older. Very quickly you can marry her or another one, we have a lot of bars.
What's wrong with you? You fit in perfectly: you're tall like us, broad-shouldered like us, russet-haired.
But you're not Icelandic, you have other blood in you - that's very good. You'll get married without any problems. You'll find a job easily too, your relatives will help you.
No, not just my wife's relatives. All Icelanders will help, because we are all relatives.
♪ yo ma butterfly shuga baby ♪
- Grandma, aren't there any easier lullabies?
Faiskini
Faiskini
Faiskini
"and even repel sharks." Why did they have to be singled out among all the wildlife? In my opinion, such a mask would scare away anyone ))))
About intuition...
It turns out that blondes are more attractive and intelligent than brunettes and redheads, simply because they attract the attention of men more.Sex is known to be in the head and not somewhere else ...
It turns out that blondes are more attractive and intelligent than brunettes and redheads, simply because they attract the attention of men more.Sex is in the head and not somewhere else ...
I'm afraid to disappoint you :-)