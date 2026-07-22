Interesting and Humour - page 2691
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- What are you doing?
- Selling one rouble for 98 kopecks.
- What's the point? Where's the profit?
- Profit? Profit... I don't know, but the turnover's crazy!
YYYYYY!!!
http://geektimes.ru/post/253276/
YYYYYY!!!
http://geektimes.ru/post/253276/
great, this will usher in a new era
How Academician Sakharov was expelled from the Academy of Sciences.
No one wanted to be embarrassed, but they had to be. Under fear of reprisals, a quorum was assembled, a supervisor was sent from the CPSU Central Committee, and the process began, albeit quite sluggishly... Well, we really did not want to be disgraced!
And then some member of the committee, looking at the curator's hardened face, timidly remarked that, of course... Sakharov did not do the Soviet people any good... but here's the trouble: academician is a rank for life and academicians aren't expelled yet... there is no precedent...
At these words academician Petr Leonidovich Kapitsa, Nobel laureate, perked up: "How not?" he objected: "There is a precedent! And the curator from the CPSU Central Committee sighed in relief, while Kapitsa continued: "In 1933, Albert Einstein was expelled from the Prussian Academy of Sciences!"
Silence ensued, and Sakharov remained a Soviet academic. And another voice in defense of Andrei Dmitrievich in those days came from the mouth of "atomic" academician Anatoly Petrovich Alexandrov. Some party boss on the sidelines of academia remarked about Sakharov:
"How can he be a member of the Academy? He hasn't worked for a long time!". And then Aleksandrov replied: "You know, I have a member, he hasn't worked for a long time either, but I keep him with me for his past merits!"
Sakharov's condemnation, by the way, was supposed to be a national one, and instead of a morning rehearsal at the Moscow Art Theatre, an open party meeting was scheduled. Standing on the rostrum, the Moscow Art Theatre's party leader Angelina Stepanova was rubbing shoulders with the decisions of the party and government -
the staff was dozing off, waiting out the inevitable. The more conscientious ones averted their eyes and the better ones played with their faces, while a group of old guys from the Moscow Art Theatre occupied the back rows and lived their own life, which included the morning flask of cognac.
From there came the lively gurgle, very offensive to Stepanova, because it is pleasant to get dirty with everybody, but it is offensive to do it alone. And Stepanova could not stand it: "Comrades!" she interrupted her own ritualistic cursing to
Academician Sakharov, "what are you doing back there? Mikhail Mikhailovich!" she venomously addressed personally to People's Artist of the USSR Yanshin, "Perhaps you want to speak, say something?" Yanshin sighed and said: "I do." He stood up and went to the rostrum.
"A minute of your time!", Angelina Stepanova warned, sensing bad news.
"All right," Yanshin agreed.
He came out, took a truly mkhatov pause, looked around the assembly sadly, stopped his gaze on Party member Stepanova and thundered out: "And you, Angelina, as you were b... and still you are!". And glancing at his watch, he added: "Forty seconds to go."
"...Another threshold of nuclear apocalypse? Or just a previously impossible picture: the mediocre use of nuclear weapons
in military conflicts, not leading to a final escalation to massive use of strategic systems?
There is no need to rush to an answer. The world has a habit of changing much faster than our perceptions of it."
http://lenta.ru/articles/2015/07/11/b61/
...Another threshold of nuclear apocalypse? Or just a previously impossible picture: the mediocre use of nuclear weapons
in military conflicts without the final escalation to massive use of strategic systems?
There is no need to rush to an answer. The world has a habit of changing much faster than our perceptions of it.
http://lenta.ru/articles/2015/07/11/b61/
How can Israel respond to this "leisurely"?
Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir: "Israel has no nuclear weapons, but if necessary, we will use them.