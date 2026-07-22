Interesting and Humour - page 398

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Urain:

Didn't watch either, but wiki rules, read the review.

Swapped money for time, not a weak substitute.

Time (film, 2011) - Wikipedia

With such a detailed description, it's like watching a movie. ))
 
I liked it.
 
 
 

 
TheXpert:
Shit. That's what I think too.
The exit polls don't have a winner, they're neck and neck, it's intriguing as hell.)
 
Mischek:
The exit polls have not picked a winner, they are neck and neck, it's a bloody surprise.)
I can explain my thinking and you tell me if it makes sense.
 
TheXpert:
I can explain my thinking and you tell me if it is reasonable.

so here - the left will win the eu down

the right will win the eu up.

there may be nuances, which will correct it, with the result up to the contrary

the nuances are less likely than the main event.

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