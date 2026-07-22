Interesting and Humour - page 398
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Didn't watch either, but wiki rules, read the review.
Swapped money for time, not a weak substitute.
Time (film, 2011) - Wikipedia
Shit. That's what I think too.
The exit polls have not picked a winner, they are neck and neck, it's a bloody surprise.)
I can explain my thinking and you tell me if it is reasonable.
so here - the left will win the eu down
the right will win the eu up.
there may be nuances, which will correct it, with the result up to the contrary
the nuances are less likely than the main event.