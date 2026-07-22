Interesting and Humour - page 513
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Nah, if I make one now, I'll definitely be a rating scammer. I'm already gaining so much in 10 days on Pure Math alone, it's a real shocker :)
There's enough of it on the quad, they won't approve of it here.
I absolutely agree with you. A man who is not familiar with the working principles of Chinese indicator screwdrivers is a complete man. His moral character is at odds with the requirements of our time. It's scary to think how much money
has been wasted on his education. This uneducated dick, member of society, is an obstacle in the way of our technological progress and the manufacturing process of Chinese display screwdrivers.
The sensor does not measure, but converts the quantity being monitored. Ask C-4. He says that there is some kind of super-duper mega-sensor that reacts to touch. And that in this case everything can happen without current flowing through the human body. Although the author of the invention informs at the beginning of the video that the human body has good electrical conductivity, unlike wood. The person is not familiar with the principle of Chinese inductive screwdrivers. 2 C-4: They respond to the electromagnetic field existing around a live conductor. Yes, there's no button to touch for a leakage current to appear. All they need is an electromagnetic field.
Downshifting on Bering Island!
"...I have a fishing rod, and not just one. I went out on Gavanka river once, cast a spoon to no avail, and the neighbour Aleuts, who were fishing with a net (they were allowed to do it),
They threw four sockeye and a couple of pink salmon into my bag with the words: "Go and don't scare the fish...".
We have an election campaign in Ukraine. A real billboard from Dniprodzerzhynsk (you can read about the customer being sought for "past" sins and that the grandmother lives in Russia and the cat is our local Ukrainian kitty by googling it):
and photojabs (taken here):
Grigory Chkhartishvili: The time for grown-ups has come. No more Cheburashka will fly in