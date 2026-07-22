Interesting and Humour - page 2788
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Citizens of the humor, help me realize the t/z to the jargon of the Trador, in the meaning of "Fixed" not "Fixed" in the positions. google blows my mind
fixing the profit.
So it's all from the English word fix - to close an open position.
and from latin fixus - "But then the orderlies rushed in and locked us up" .....
I didn't check either one.
Real account, real trade.
The price is blind. The stop was invisible.
A centenarian was asked.
-How do you manage to live and work so long?
- I'm a shepherd, baby. Mountains, lambs, wine, kebabs....
And this is the Russian aksakal:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRqnJqFyGLs
Forth Bridge. Scotland.
Beautiful!
Unexpectedly
Sale 11.11 on AliExpress: Average purchase receipts in WebMoney statistics
Participants of the World Shopping Day, held on November 11 on AliExpress, are already waiting for their purchases in the mail. In the meantime, WebMoney has analysed the average bill statistics and prepared an infographic for the CIS and Baltic countries.
The average check in all countries where the international payment system WebMoney Transfer is represented on World Shopping Day 11.11 compared to last year increased by 5%, and the total turnover by 115%. However, if we look at the data for individual countries, the amounts of purchases vary significantly. The average purchase value in Russia was 10.6 USD. Uzbekistan, Estonia and Turkmenistan were at the top of the list, with average bills of 18, 17.5 and 17 USD, respectively. At the bottom of the list are Kyrgyzstan with 10.5 USD, Moldova with 9.5 USD and Armenia with 8.9 USD.http://news.wmtransfer.com/blog/rasprodazha_11-11_na_aliexpress_srednie_cheki_pokupok_v_statistike_webmoney?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_term=%D0%A0%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B0%D0%B6%D0%B0%2011.11%20%D0%BD%D0%B0%20AliExpress:%20%D1%81%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5%20%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%BA%D0%B8%20%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BA%D1%83%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BA%20%D0%B2%20%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%B5%20WebMoney&utm_campaign=newsletters_35