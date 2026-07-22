Interesting and Humour - page 129
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"They rumbled in the basement among the dead for their own pleasure, until one day one of the bodies brought in 'came to life' and started banging on the refrigerator door, saying 'Open up, I want to see you,'" the paper writes.
The group has not rehearsed in the morgue since then.