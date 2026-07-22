Interesting and Humour - page 204
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People came out and the political opposition (no matter what kind of opposition, good, bad, systemic, green, or crooked) could not help but take advantage of it. They joined in.
I don't get it - first "the people came out" and then "joined in"?
I haven't seen anywhere that people organised themselves to "come out".
As far as I understand, for a rally, you need the approval of the authorities, for good or for bad, but it's a known fact. Otherwise, an unsanctioned rally under the Kremlin will be dispersed - and rightly so.
To get sanction for a rally - people in their unorganised masses are untenable.
Consequently - your sequence of "out-springing" is wrong.
I don't get it - first the "people came out" - and then "joined in"?
I haven't seen anywhere that people have organised themselves to "come out".
As far as I understand, a rally requires the approval of the authorities - good or bad - but these things are well known. Otherwise, an unsanctioned rally under the Kremlin will be dispersed - and rightly so.
To get sanction for a rally - people in their unorganised masses are untenable.
Hence - your sequence of "went out - rally" - is wrong.
" ... and how do you write programs? " (c) Metadriver.
Exit itself is the final stage of what came before. I'll just post the jokes. You guys go on deciding the fate of the country.)
I'd rather be the laughing stock
Happy birthday
If they are not state deputies, what were they doing at the US Foreign Ministry? Are they missing a head on their shoulders? Do they need advice from an "older" comrade? You are the one who is confused. What did the Orange Revolution do for the people of Ukraine? Did they have a better life? How did the Rose Revolution help the people of Georgia? It has helped so much that half of the working-age population of Georgia is working for us. These examples are not enough for you, you need to experiment on Russia?
Do you really think that the US is interested in improving the lives of our people? They need a puppet at the helm of our country to defend their interests in our country. This is a struggle for spheres of influence. And any method (supporting the stupid opposition, arguments about human rights violations, etc.) leads to the main goal - to remove the opponent from the struggle for spheres of influence.
Yes, we have flaws. Even big flaws. But we don't need advisers with an awl under their belly.