Interesting and Humour - page 3643

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

because the aim of their education was to get good grades.

When they graduated, they lost their aim and nobody gave them a new one.

And they could not set themselves a new goal because no one had taught them to do so.

And they were taught to get good grades

One day I said to an adult:

- Pavel, you must have been the teacher's favourite at school. You used to sit up straight, raise your hand, answer clearly when asked, get an 'A' and immediately forget it all as something unnecessary.

He answered:

- Exactly. And how do you know that?

 
http://izvestia.ru/news/676136
Детям до 14 лет хотят запретить соцсети
Детям до 14 лет хотят запретить соцсети
  • iz.ru
Заксобрание Ленинградской области разработало законопроект «О правовом регулировании деятельности социальных сетей». Он предполагает строгий порядок допуска и идентификации пользователей, которых обяжут создавать страницы только под своим настоящим именем. При регистрации придется предоставить паспортные данные. Детям до 14 лет вход в соцсети...
 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:


yeah

There aren't enough men to write such ads.

Or spoiled, I don't know.

 
Vladimir Gribachev:


yeah

There aren't enough men to write such ads.

Or spoiled, I don't know.

spoiled )
 

The gold standard.

Доллар больше не указ: Россия и Китай создают новый стандарт!
Доллар больше не указ: Россия и Китай создают новый стандарт!
  • nr.news-republic.com
Россия - один из крупнейших производителей золота в мире. Китай - один из крупнейших покупателей. Глава ЦБ КНР уже давно говорил о том, что ничем не обеспеченные бумажные валюты дискредитировали себя, и миру нужна новая финансовая...
 
Andrey Dik:

The gold standard.

That 'news' is no longer there.

It's been a long time since the legendary "multi-tricks" though. In 2014-2015, I remember, every week at least 1-2 times the dollar was buried....

 

I sat and meditated on the phrase -"Russia is one of the largest gold producers in the world". I remembered alchemy. And I remembered the Chinese record for iron per capita in the middle of the last century.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

I sat and meditated on the phrase -"Russia is one of the largest gold producers in the world". I remembered alchemy. And I remembered the Chinese record for iron per capita in the middle of the last century.


Do not watch at work, I'm under the table ))

https://vk.com/video49761234_456239068?list=daa95446ba0d004156

Трейдеры рассказывают о своих торговых системах.
Трейдеры рассказывают о своих торговых системах.
  • vk.com
Трейдер - о торговых системах
 

TheMICEX Indexhas decided to rename itself.

http://www.rbc.ru/finances/05/04/2017/58e4e6e89a79471239cb82d2

Московская биржа объявила о смене названия основного индекса
Московская биржа объявила о смене названия основного индекса
  • www.rbc.ru
Руководство биржи рассчитывает, что смена названия поможет улучшить отношение ко всему российскому финансовому рынку
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