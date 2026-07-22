Interesting and Humour - page 3643
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because the aim of their education was to get good grades.
When they graduated, they lost their aim and nobody gave them a new one.
And they could not set themselves a new goal because no one had taught them to do so.
And they were taught to get good grades
One day I said to an adult:
- Pavel, you must have been the teacher's favourite at school. You used to sit up straight, raise your hand, answer clearly when asked, get an 'A' and immediately forget it all as something unnecessary.
He answered:
- Exactly. And how do you know that?
yeah
There aren't enough men to write such ads.
Or spoiled, I don't know.
yeah
There aren't enough men to write such ads.
Or spoiled, I don't know.
The gold standard.
The gold standard.
That 'news' is no longer there.
It's been a long time since the legendary "multi-tricks" though. In 2014-2015, I remember, every week at least 1-2 times the dollar was buried....
I sat and meditated on the phrase -"Russia is one of the largest gold producers in the world". I remembered alchemy. And I remembered the Chinese record for iron per capita in the middle of the last century.
I sat and meditated on the phrase -"Russia is one of the largest gold producers in the world". I remembered alchemy. And I remembered the Chinese record for iron per capita in the middle of the last century.
Do not watch at work, I'm under the table ))
https://vk.com/video49761234_456239068?list=daa95446ba0d004156
TheMICEX Indexhas decided to rename itself.
http://www.rbc.ru/finances/05/04/2017/58e4e6e89a79471239cb82d2