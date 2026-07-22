Interesting and Humour - page 3956
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In fact, it wasn't about ants, it was about cockroaches - smear honey or syrup... and put them in the kitchen under the cupboard. There was only talk, but no one tried it in practice.
We tried something else in practice. You have to dilute bleach with water. We run it over the ink and it disappears. But if the concentration of bleach is too high, yellow stains will remain on the inscription. In short, you should try it on a piece of paper first. The ink was smeared with a match soaked in this solution. This method really works. I've done it myself. But only on white paper.
When I see a hairdryer unplugged in a hotel, hangers screwed in the wardrobe, I get the thought, "Do they naively think I'm travelling without a screwdriver? "
***
"Today's young people are used to luxury, they have bad manners, they despise authority, they don't respect their elders. Children argue with their parents, greedily gulp down food and torment their teachers." Socrates. Two and a half thousand years have passed... And what is it?
I wonder how to use this thing?
Found this wonder at two links:
https://ru.aliexpress.com/item/Math-Toy-Quick-Calculation-Blocks-kingmagic-Magie-Trick-Props-Magia-Show-Retail-Wholesale/2013975256.html?spm=a2g02.8984256.se84aba.133.3d555e16w11QtJ&traffic_analysisId=venue_5212154_null_null_null&scm=1007.14110.77615.0&pvid=4ce4c416-b4de-400b-a55a-7b9a03c248d2
and here:http://www.miniinthebox.com/ru/quick-calculation-blocks-kids-magic-tricks-toys_p1729898.html
They say they are quick calculation blocks. A google search didn't turn up anything. Maybe these number sticks are called something else...
I wonder how to use this thing?
Found this wonder at two links:
https://ru.aliexpress.com/item/Math-Toy-Quick-Calculation-Blocks-kingmagic-Magie-Trick-Props-Magia-Show-Retail-Wholesale/2013975256.html?spm=a2g02.8984256.se84aba.133.3d555e16w11QtJ&traffic_analysisId=venue_5212154_null_null_null&scm=1007.14110.77615.0&pvid=4ce4c416-b4de-400b-a55a-7b9a03c248d2
and here:http://www.miniinthebox.com/ru/quick-calculation-blocks-kids-magic-tricks-toys_p1729898.html
They say they are quick calculation blocks. A google search didn't turn up anything. Maybe these digital sticks are called something else...
A Judean marketing tool. To quickly confuse the customer in mortgage lending.
I wonder how to use this thing?
Found this wonder at two links:
https://ru.aliexpress.com/item/Math-Toy-Quick-Calculation-Blocks-kingmagic-Magie-Trick-Props-Magia-Show-Retail-Wholesale/2013975256.html?spm=a2g02.8984256.se84aba.133.3d555e16w11QtJ&traffic_analysisId=venue_5212154_null_null_null&scm=1007.14110.77615.0&pvid=4ce4c416-b4de-400b-a55a-7b9a03c248d2
and here:http://www.miniinthebox.com/ru/quick-calculation-blocks-kids-magic-tricks-toys_p1729898.html
They say they are quick calculation blocks. A google search didn't turn up anything. Maybe these number sticks are called something else...
As I understood from the links, they are props for tricks, probably included instructions, they do not write it openly so as not to reveal the trick.
I wonder how to use this thing?
Found this wonder at two links:
https://ru.aliexpress.com/item/Math-Toy-Quick-Calculation-Blocks-kingmagic-Magie-Trick-Props-Magia-Show-Retail-Wholesale/2013975256.html?spm=a2g02.8984256.se84aba.133.3d555e16w11QtJ&traffic_analysisId=venue_5212154_null_null_null&scm=1007.14110.77615.0&pvid=4ce4c416-b4de-400b-a55a-7b9a03c248d2
and here:http://www.miniinthebox.com/ru/quick-calculation-blocks-kids-magic-tricks-toys_p1729898.html
They say they are quick calculation blocks. A google search didn't turn up anything. Maybe these number sticks are called something else...
It won't work without the most important *digit stick* called *one*.