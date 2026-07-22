Interesting and Humour - page 3782
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Lesha, what do you think of the connectors?
Lyosha, what about the connectors?
Yura, please elaborate. I'm not on the subject yet...
I'll wait until you're on the subject.
He used to hang out here on the forum at one point. It was funny.
That was 10 years ago, as I recall:) I don't think he's been around since.
I'll wait till you get into the subject.
the quintessential modern meaning of life - glamour eats dough, directly.
I only wonder if this is a permanent condition of humanity or a condition determined by current social attitudes....
You need to be able to read a map of paths, analyse the degree of treading and the logistics of passageways
But I wonder if this is a permanent condition of humanity or a condition determined by current social attitudes....
A basic question for civilisations
2000 years ago it was said:
By their fruits you shall know them(Matthew 7:16)
But the very wealthy empire of that time was in its heyday with the meaning of life:
"Bread and circuses".
The part of that empire known to us better as the Byzantine Empire took these words recorded by Matthew in 320 to action and lived on after the Roman Empire for over 1,000 years.
In 1917, they threw away all estates, all prehistory, including property history, and made a huge leap in world history with no resources at all, no help from the outside. And that's all: they judged people by their fruits and not by their pedigree, money or the profit made.
In 1956, the 20th congress proclaimed: the aim was to increase people's welfare, and then the 21st congress specified: meat, milk and butter. In 40 years such a dump was formed. We survived in a truncated form, like the Roman Empire.
How do you find this perspective on the development of civilisations?
I got into the subject, but it's an intimate one - connectors... I'm shy :)
:-0
I'm getting into the subject, but it's a very intimate subject... I'm shy :)
What's so intimate about it?
Simple papa-mama connectors :)