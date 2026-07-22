Interesting and Humour - page 2375
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There should have been an explanation letter a little later. ))
This is nonsense, not an explanation. This "explanation" does not stand up to criticism.
First sentence,
While I'm here on a business trip, my team commits sabotage ))))
though wrapped up in a joke, makes all the difference.
The questions immediately arise:
What kind of sabotage team is this?
Where did these saboteurs come from?
And most importantly, what kind of a leader would allow saboteurs into his team?
But it is unlikely that the leader, if he is really a leader, does not know what his team is doing.
And if he really does not know, what kind of a leader is he?
It is therefore only natural to conclude that this is an attempt to turn the tables.
On the "saboteurs" !!! ;)))
...
So it's only natural to conclude that this is an attempt to turn the tables.
On "saboteurs" !!! ;)))
The Wireless Glove Mouse.
The clearest photo of a sunspot ever taken.
Photo: NASA.
A policeman from Rio
What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.
© Mother Teresa
Hotel room pool in Bali, Indonesia
:-)
husband - what's the vodka for?
She says she's completely out of her mind. I ask her if she wants to fry a piece of meat.
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Good night.