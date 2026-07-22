Interesting and Humour - page 2939

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Karputov Vladimir:
I think we need to search MetaEditor files for the word "netting"...

there's

2016.03.18 21:42:11.915 Network '3217434': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

 
pako:

available

2016.03.18 21:42:11.915 Network '3217434': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

This is a breakthrough.
 
is the new version out or not ?
 
Nemoys:
is the new version out or not?
What are you expecting from it, I wonder?
 
 
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Радиохулиганы в СССР
Радиохулиганы в СССР
  • fishki.net
Радиохулиганы в Советском Союзе появились на рубеже 60-х, во времена хрущевской оттепели. Пик расцвета пришелся на 1965-75 годы. Включив радиоприемник на средних волнах, в районе волны 200 метров можно было принимать множество радиостанций, транслирующих разнообразную музыку: Владимира Высоцкого и Аркадия Северного, Beatles и Deep Purple, песни...
 
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Где один, там и два
Где один, там и два
  • 2016.03.19
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Физики из МФТИ впервые в России изготовили схему из двух кубитов, сделав важный шаг на пути создания квантовых компьютеров. Квантовые компьютеры сулят революцию в решении целого ряда задач, с которыми из-за большого числа вычислений не способны справиться даже самые мощные современные суперкомпьютеры. К ним относятся моделирование...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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We used to call these radio hooligans the "organ-grinders". And by the way, they started a phenomenon like birthday parties or simply performing orders for someone else's favourite song.
 

Has anyone tried logarithmic market analysis? :)

 
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