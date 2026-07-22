Interesting and Humour - page 4174

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If someone needs to be untraceable, they will use monero and mixers, certainly not bank cards, and certainly not a mustache, beard or any other tricks
 
transcendreamer:
If someone needs to be untraceable, he will use monero and mixers, and certainly not bank cards, and certainly without a mustache, beard and other tricks.

In fact, we're still just at the beginning of the journey. There will be more to come - satellite DNA will be traced, and what you do will not be a secret. And it's all without our knowledge - we're just being informed - that's the way it is in today's world.

 


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Yuriy Zaytsev:
San san sanich and terrorism? No way.

In a quiet hole......)))

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

In a peaceful abyss......))

Firstly, SanSan is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either on the rink or on a fishing trip.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Well, first of all, SanSanych is not that quiet, he's either at the ice rink or on a fishing trip.

Is there a second one?)

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Is there a second one?)

Let SanSanych show up first, we'll all get it in the neck here, I'll be the first, so it's not certain that it will come to the second.

 
 
A Muscovite lost a million euros on the stock exchange

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