Interesting and Humour - page 4174
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If someone needs to be untraceable, he will use monero and mixers, and certainly not bank cards, and certainly without a mustache, beard and other tricks.
In fact, we're still just at the beginning of the journey. There will be more to come - satellite DNA will be traced, and what you do will not be a secret. And it's all without our knowledge - we're just being informed - that's the way it is in today's world.
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San san sanich and terrorism? No way.
In a quiet hole......)))
In a peaceful abyss......))
Firstly, SanSan is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either on the rink or on a fishing trip.
Well, first of all, SanSanych is not that quiet, he's either at the ice rink or on a fishing trip.
Is there a second one?)
Is there a second one?)
Let SanSanych show up first, we'll all get it in the neck here, I'll be the first, so it's not certain that it will come to the second.