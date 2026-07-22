Interesting and Humour - page 2740
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Strange flexibility - like when asked how much power it consumes - the answer is how much do you have))))
Strange flexibility - like when asked how much power it consumes - the answer is how much you have))))
That's how it is in the Jewish style.
Or are you just joking? Well, if you're not kidding, judging by your comments, the fruits of enlightenment on your family tree has not been seen in the past.
No offense. None taken personally.
Gentlemen! Are you really unaware that a microprocessor can consume as much power as it needs to perform certain functions?
Or are you just messing around? Well, if you're not kidding, judging by your comments, the fruits of enlightenment were not found on your family tree in the past.
No offense. None taken personally.
What about improving graphics performance with a processor?
Well, to put it very simply, it's like this:
Before 2010, graphics were typically integrated into motherboard chipsets. In early 2010, Intel integrated a video processor into a "normal" CPU for the first time.
That is, additional chips - graphics cores - are integrated inside a "normal" CPU and are responsible for displaying images on the monitor.
The graphics performance of these cores is dependent on the design of these cores.
https://www.facebook.com/ign/videos/10153231037071633/
As it turns out, the song Macarena, popular in the 1990s, sings about a girl cheating on a guy with two of his friends while the guy was away.
How awful! What an immoral song!
And even though it's not that popular now, I guess Roskomnadzor should exercise its usual vigilance! :-)
http://v-kurse.ru/news/life/pokolenie_90_kh_uznalo_o_chem_na_samom_dele_poetsya_v_makarene_1381949/
As it turns out, the song Macarena, popular in the 1990s, sings about a girl cheating on a guy with two of his friends while the guy was away.
How awful! What an immoral song!
And even though it's not that popular now, I guess Roskomnadzor should exercise its usual vigilance! :-)