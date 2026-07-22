Interesting and Humour - page 2144
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Animatronics. Coming soon to all nightclubs.
Animatronics is the art of creating moving robots that mimic living beings. Before you is the work of artist and designer Jordan Wolfson from Spectral Motion Studio, which is on display these days at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York.
Alcohol experiment.
Angel has gone on a binge
Hypnocote