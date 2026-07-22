Interesting and Humour - page 2144

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Mischek:
Unfortunately, I don't know anything about it.
I don't know where people get garages with three gates either.
 

Animatronics. Coming soon to all nightclubs.

Animatronics is the art of creating moving robots that mimic living beings. Before you is the work of artist and designer Jordan Wolfson from Spectral Motion Studio, which is on display these days at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York.



Аниматроника - спецэффекты без графики
Аниматроника - спецэффекты без графики
  • www.adme.ru
Аниматроника — искусство создания движущихся роботов, имитирующих живые существа. Людей, животных, всяких разнообразных монстров. Шире всего аниматроны используются в кино, где до сих пор, при всей развитости CG-индустрии, возможность настоящего взаимодействия актеров с персонажами ценится очень высоко. Gustav Hoegen занимается созданием...
 
New generation HTC One smartphone unveiled
Представлен смартфон HTC One нового поколения
Представлен смартфон HTC One нового поколения
  • www.ixbt.com
Сегодня официально свет увидел смартфон HTC One нового поколения. Благодаря огромному количеству утечек мы уже знаем и большую часть технических характеристик, и, собственно, как выглядит аппарат. К слову, новый смартфон называется точно также, как и существующий, что может кого-то запутать, но всё-таки звучит лучше, чем предполагаемый ранее...
 
went on a binge
Три сотрудника Секретной службы США в Гааге ушли в запой
Три сотрудника Секретной службы США в Гааге ушли в запой
  • www.newsru.com
Трех сотрудников Секретной службы США, которые должны были обеспечивать безопасность визита президента Соединенных Штатов Барака Обамы в Европу, отстранили от исполнения обязанностей и "отправили домой в связи с нарушением дисциплины". Как сообщает газета The Washington Post, нарушение заключалось в злоупотреблении алкоголем. По данным...
 
Stages of intoxication on real people
Alcohol experiment.


 
Gregory Leps
Angel has gone on a binge


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