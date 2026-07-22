Interesting and Humour - page 4620
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The wolves howl at the forex
They have a perpetual call
♪ I've seen one of these ♪
♪ we got out of the car one day for a quickie ♪
♪ I said to the other one, look at all the dogs ♪
And he said to me: "They are not dogs, they are wolves.
of course we ran away ...
;)))
I've seen this one.
We got out of the car one day for an easy one.
I said to the other one, "Look at all those dogs.
And he said to me - they're not dogs, they're wolves.
Of course we ran away...
;)))
We got off easy. At the same time and went through the heavy.
I found it somewhere on the internet yesterday:
1. take any 4-digit number, but not all digits should be the same.
2. Sort the digits in descending and ascending order - we get the other two numbers
3. subtract the smaller number from the bigger one
4. go to step 2, after a while realizing that 2 numbers are strictly repeated - the row added up
cool
О ЛОСЯХ
I was recently told an interesting theory, which I see confirmed almost every day. The theory is very simple and is that most of the people around you are actually moose. And you yourself can turn into a moose from time to time. It's easy to distinguish a person from a moose - just listen carefully to the words that he explains his big or small failures: I couldn't make it, there was such an unpleasant thing that happened, I was late because there was traffic and everything stopped... And similar impersonal verbs ending in - was. Like "it was getting dark." ) All of these words ending in 'moose' say roughly the same thing - I had nothing to do with it, I'm not here, nothing depended on me, it's such a cruel and unjust world. But it's not really the world, it's just that you're a moose.
Yes, some classicist also said something like "We're all a bit of a moose".
Oh, the language games)
I remember there was also some toast about three moose)
There's just a slightly funny anecdote about a moose, in which the moose is polite and his favourite words are "Good evening".
I won't post it here, but it's on the internet.
;)
There's just a slightly funny anecdote about a moose, in which the moose is polite and his favourite words are "Good evening".
I won't post it here, but it's on the internet.
;)
Ooh! an evening of moose jokes :-) he doesn't need any vodka, he's too crazy to drink it...
ti every day. The theory is very simple and is that most of the people around you are actually moose. And you yourself are a time
Most likely deer :)
P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.
Waiting ...
Most likely deer :)
P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.
Waiting ...
he's president now, albeit with typos :-)