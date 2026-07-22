Interesting and Humour - page 4620

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forex_ve4nyi_zov:

The wolves howl at the forex

They have a perpetual call

♪ I've seen one of these ♪

♪ we got out of the car one day for a quickie ♪

♪ I said to the other one, look at all the dogs ♪

And he said to me: "They are not dogs, they are wolves.

of course we ran away ...

;)))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've seen this one.

We got out of the car one day for an easy one.

I said to the other one, "Look at all those dogs.

And he said to me - they're not dogs, they're wolves.

Of course we ran away...

;)))

We got off easy. At the same time and went through the heavy.

 

I found it somewhere on the internet yesterday:

1. take any 4-digit number, but not all digits should be the same.

2. Sort the digits in descending and ascending order - we get the other two numbers

3. subtract the smaller number from the bigger one

4. go to step 2, after a while realizing that 2 numbers are strictly repeated - the row added up

cool

 

О ЛОСЯХ

I was recently told an interesting theory, which I see confirmed almost every day. The theory is very simple and is that most of the people around you are actually moose. And you yourself can turn into a moose from time to time. It's easy to distinguish a person from a moose - just listen carefully to the words that he explains his big or small failures: I couldn't make it, there was such an unpleasant thing that happened, I was late because there was traffic and everything stopped... And similar impersonal verbs ending in - was. Like "it was getting dark." ) All of these words ending in 'moose' say roughly the same thing - I had nothing to do with it, I'm not here, nothing depended on me, it's such a cruel and unjust world. But it's not really the world, it's just that you're a moose.

 
Igor Makanu:

Yes, some classicist also said something like "We're all a bit of a moose".

 
Igor Makanu:

Oh, the language games)

I remember there was also some toast about three moose)

 
Igor Makanu:

There's just a slightly funny anecdote about a moose, in which the moose is polite and his favourite words are "Good evening".

I won't post it here, but it's on the internet.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's just a slightly funny anecdote about a moose, in which the moose is polite and his favourite words are "Good evening".

I won't post it here, but it's on the internet.

;)

Ooh! an evening of moose jokes :-) he doesn't need any vodka, he's too crazy to drink it...

 
Igor Makanu:
ti every day. The theory is very simple and is that most of the people around you are actually moose. And you yourself are a time

Most likely deer :)

P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.

Waiting ...

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Most likely deer :)

P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.

Waiting ...

he's president now, albeit with typos :-)

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