Interesting and Humour - page 437
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An acquaintance of mine told me a story.
He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits.
It's a gif, you have to look in a separate window
Bulgaria, Varna.
It's very hot here :)
Full moon ... in the land of fools
Full moon ... in the land of fools.
Mishek, I understand you are funny man, but the first video is not funny, dude was killed to death, so funny ...
It's in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread.
Mishek, I understand you are a funny man, but the first video is no fun at all, the dude was killed to death, that's funny...
Survived.
Psychos... A wingsuit is probably safer.
Mishek, I understand that you are a funny man, but the first video is not funny at all, the dude was killed to death, it's funny...
It's in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread.
He's alive, he's in the hospital.