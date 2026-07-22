Interesting and Humour - page 437

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muallch:

An acquaintance of mine told me a story.

He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits.

Apparently people have a very good sense of humour)))
 
 

It's a gif, you have to look in a separate window

 
Manov:

Bulgaria, Varna.

It's very hot here :)

Is this a campaign to attract immigrants? :)
 

Full moon ... in the land of fools

 
 
Mischek:

Full moon ... in the land of fools.

Mishek, I understand you are funny man, but the first video is not funny, dude was killed to death, so funny ...

It's in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread.

 
 
fyords:

Mishek, I understand you are a funny man, but the first video is no fun at all, the dude was killed to death, that's funny...

Survived.

Psychos... A wingsuit is probably safer.

 
fyords:

Mishek, I understand that you are a funny man, but the first video is not funny at all, the dude was killed to death, it's funny...

It's in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread.

He's alive, he's in the hospital.

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