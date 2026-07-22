Interesting and Humour - page 298

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A fisherman's worst dream: he dreams that he is dead and his wife sells his tackle for the price he told her.
 
The sign on the gates of hell reads: 'Sign in using your Twitter account'.
 

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there's something wrong with the wind calculator

 
Mikhail Weller


SOVIET UNION JOKER

Nikita Bogoslovsky was not really a man, but a fantastic
fluctuation....

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Frame of the day. We're just going to have to think of a title. Like "Inauguration 2012" or "We're fair game, one on one."

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