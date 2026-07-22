Interesting and Humour - page 4909

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

A subtle hint :

"he went to the service-desk" :-)

You can't hide from us... The name of the deleted person always remains in the quote


[Deleted]  

Well then, from order to chaos and back again:


 
PapaYozh #:
h ttps://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=309202576539750

then the divine "Gimme Paw" )))

 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

then the divine "Gimme Paw" )))

Doesn't find
 
Like this ... Like this ...
 
Andrey Dik #:

Truly. I organised a seance, called Jean for a dialogue, and heard him say "If you show an animation with 200 monks on YouTube, demonstrating an experiment, and get 500,000 likes, I promise to form an electrical circuit with 500 monks in series and another 500 in parallel! And I thought, that's great, at the same time we will check the possibility of a temporal paradox, because the texts of historical sources will have to change in an instant!

And our physics teacher at school told us about this experience.

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Well, and about science!


https://pikabu.ru/story/istoriya_odnogo_isporchennogo_telefona_4765808
 

My cat is very caring, it's his favourite toy :) he put it there himself like that :)


 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

My cat is very caring, it's his favourite toy :) he got it there himself :)


Naive )
He didn't bring it to feed it, he brought it to guard it.
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