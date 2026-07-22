Interesting and Humour - page 4909
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A subtle hint :
"he went to the service-desk" :-)
You can't hide from us... The name of the deleted person always remains in the quote
Well then, from order to chaos and back again:
h ttps://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=309202576539750
then the divine "Gimme Paw" )))
then the divine "Gimme Paw" )))
Truly. I organised a seance, called Jean for a dialogue, and heard him say "If you show an animation with 200 monks on YouTube, demonstrating an experiment, and get 500,000 likes, I promise to form an electrical circuit with 500 monks in series and another 500 in parallel! And I thought, that's great, at the same time we will check the possibility of a temporal paradox, because the texts of historical sources will have to change in an instant!
And our physics teacher at school told us about this experience.
Well, and about science!
My cat is very caring, it's his favourite toy :) he put it there himself like that :)
My cat is very caring, it's his favourite toy :) he got it there himself :)