Interesting and Humour - page 135
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We are watching you. )))
Hello. ))
There's a sculpture with cones...
Good thing it's not the other way around :))
Russia according to UN statistics
Tough statistics. It's a hell of a world out there. Here you can read another statistic about the USA: http://www.hari-katha.org/svetik/articles/fakty.htm
Clipped from the text at the link:
Mac Donald's brags: $6 billion worth of hamburgers sold. But Mac Donald's isn't bragging about 50 million butchers. Mac Donald's clown, Ronald Mac Donald, tells children, "A hamburger grows on a hamburger bed and likes to be eaten." But he doesn't tell the kids that hamburger was raised on cows whose throats were cut with mechanical knives or their brains were smashed with sledgehammers. The self-styled actor playing Ronald McDonald's: Jeff Giuliano. The diet that Jeff Giuliano now follows: vegetarian. Number of animals killed per hour in the U.S.: 500,000. Occupation in the US with the highest cost of operation: slaughterhouse worker. The profession in the US with the highest cost of operation at risk of injury: abattoir worker. Cost of killing an unconscious animal with a gun: 1 penny. Reason why the meat industry does not use this method: too expensive.
Cut from the text at the link:
Cheap manipulation. It's the worst kind of writing. So what? Feeding a baby sausage, telling how he was born, raised, loved and then brutally murdered in detail the steer that made a delicious sausage?
Bullshit. And since when did McDonald's become American. It doesn't change anything.
There's nothing worse than someone else's comments on real figures ))
Cheap manipulation. It's the lowest kind of writing. So what? Feeding a kid a sausage, telling him how he was born, raised, loved and then brutally murdered in detail by the steer that made the tasty sausage?
Bullshit. And since when did McDonald's become American. It doesn't change anything.
There's nothing worse than someone else's comments on real numbers.)
So Mc Donald's is an American company. )) Come on, the clipping was taken at random, with no hint of anything. What are they, the real numbers? A lot of things are basically verifiable, you can do the math.
---
I haven't eaten meat myself for the last two years and I don't feel worse, even better. ))
So Mc Donald's is an American company. )) Come on, the clipping was taken at random, with no hint of anything. What are they, the real numbers? A lot of things are basically verifiable, you can do the math.
---
I haven't eaten meat myself for the last two years and I don't feel any worse, even better. ))
I've got it in my head as a Canadian, but no.
The real figures are probably there and there are problems, but the nevzorovka karaul comments and presentation are annoying
...
The real numbers are probably there and there are problems, but the nevzorovkaraulov comments and presentation are annoying.
It is not on purpose. I do not pursue that goal. Some people may be amused, others may be irritated. None of us can please everyone without exception. Being lenient towards each other is difficult, and at certain times in life even super difficult. So C'est la vie. :)
By the way, there is a full moon approaching. Along with this and increased sensitivity, irritability and increased creativity in many people. There may be headaches. This I have drawn conclusions from my observations (I try to check everything to know for sure). I've had a "burst" of activity in a few threads today. I've been following along. :) But it was necessary. Nothing just happens.