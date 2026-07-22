Interesting and Humour - page 3607
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Oh, great! I remember all those toys.
How we needed some .....
I am amazed.) The main merit of its growth, arms trafficking, drugs, MMM, which is pervasive around the world - taking bitcoins, laundering illicit profits, etc. and the rest is trading. A time bomb and no one cares, they printed God knows how much money, and now they are printing fiat money, then wonder how bad the global economy is)))
I am amazed.) The main merit of its growth, arms trafficking, drugs, MMM, which is pervasive around the world - taking bitcoins, laundering illicit profits, etc. and the rest is trading. A time bomb and nobody cares, they printed tons of money, and now they are printing fiat money.)
Typical bubble. The clap will be loud.
Yes, yes, I know nothing about cryptocurrency, and no one does. But everyone knows what's expensive now, and what happens next - whatever happens!)
It's always funny to read when people give their idiotic opinions about things they don't understand a bit less than completely ))
Prove just the opposite - that bitcoin pays for something else and it will turn out to be a miser
In Moscow you can buy any kind of drugs for a bitcoin - what bullshit is the truth? and what is there to understand ... well yes the shadow economy is really laughing