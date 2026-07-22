Interesting and Humour - page 3607

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ЦБ раскрыл масштабы покупки валюты на внутреннем рынке
ЦБ раскрыл масштабы покупки валюты на внутреннем рынке
  • bankir.ru
Объем операций Банка России по покупке валюты на внутреннем рынке в интересах Минфина за февраль составил 88,3 млрд рублей. ЦБ использует для этих операций сделки с инструментом USDRUB_TOM, расчеты по которым проходят на следующий торговый день. Поэтому полный объем покупок за февраль стал известен только 2 марта, когда регулятор опубликовал...
 
 
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Программисты раскрыли алгоритм эволюции раньше биологов
Программисты раскрыли алгоритм эволюции раньше биологов
  • 2017.03.03
  • Юлия Зинченко
  • life.ru
Никого уже не удивишь тем, что новейшие компьютеры способны обучаться сами, без помощи человека. Как оказалось, по тому же алгоритму, который используют программисты уже миллионы лет, работает эволюция. К такому выводу пришли биологи, изучая способность животных приспосабливаться к окружающей среде.
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
Oh, great! I remember all those toys.
 
Andrey Dik:
Oh, great! I remember all those toys.

How we needed some .....
 

I am amazed.) The main merit of its growth, arms trafficking, drugs, MMM, which is pervasive around the world - taking bitcoins, laundering illicit profits, etc. and the rest is trading. A time bomb and no one cares, they printed God knows how much money, and now they are printing fiat money, then wonder how bad the global economy is)))

Биткоины стали дороже золота
Биткоины стали дороже золота
  • 2017.03.03
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
В настоящий момент курс биткоина составляет чуть более $1270, в то время как одна унция золота стоит $1234,5. Аналитики связывают рост котировок со скорым запуском в США первого биржевого инвестиционного фонда на основе криптовалюты...
 
It's always funny to read when people give their idiotic opinions on things they don't understand a little less than completely ))
 
Server Muradasilov:

I am amazed.) The main merit of its growth, arms trafficking, drugs, MMM, which is pervasive around the world - taking bitcoins, laundering illicit profits, etc. and the rest is trading. A time bomb and nobody cares, they printed tons of money, and now they are printing fiat money.)

Typical bubble. The clap will be loud.

Yes, yes, I know nothing about cryptocurrency, and no one does. But everyone knows what's expensive now, and what happens next - whatever happens!)

 
Комбинатор:
It's always funny to read when people give their idiotic opinions about things they don't understand a bit less than completely ))


Prove just the opposite - that bitcoin pays for something else and it will turn out to be a miser

In Moscow you can buy any kind of drugs for a bitcoin - what bullshit is the truth? and what is there to understand ... well yes the shadow economy is really laughing

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