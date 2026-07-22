Interesting and Humour - page 474
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Who will do it and how much does it cost?
TOR is attached
Who will do it and how much does it cost?
This has been on the market for a long time, google garden furniture.
There's a similar one for $100, but it's not beautifully made and the attachment security looks very poor.
TK is attached
Who will do it and how much does it cost?
In such a design only wood at a glance, if normal - would do for myself, $250-300, the rack needs a birch, or even stronger - so that the girls could dance on it (within reasonable size of course) + four seated men (one I 120kg - :-)) + on the table drinks, snacks, not made of plywood same do.
Plus fasteners, if a human to put it + $ 80
Plus glue, impregnation, paint, brushes, acetone + $ 120 - may be less, but less than a litre can not buy all of the jar, a lot comes out.
Plus work, $ 200-250 (~ 50% of the cost of materials), since the piece.
Plus packaging, shipping.
Pyssy... from the manufacturer 3600 hryvnia, that's ~ 14400 Russian rubles, that's ~ $450 + shipping, I think at the expense of mass production and material.
http://promwood.com.ua/sadovaya-mebel/Skameyka-transformer-Fiesta-6.html
I'm wondering what they make the L-shaped countertop base stand out of...... clearly not out of solid wood..... it's a meter diameter wood billet needed.... maybe it's not made of wood at all. Although they claim to be made of solid wood.
Birch would be soft, and it rots well, so it's not good for garden furniture. if this table is really made of the declared materials:Material:
ash, maple.
That in principle should be pretty strong, but it will weigh not less than 70-100 kg. so that any child will not unwrap it...
The corner joint is tongue and groove, which with proper gluing will give almost 100% stiffness (like solid solid wood, and even better).