Interesting and Humour - page 4791
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What's wrong with the monument, everything seems fine. that's how monuments can be:
The brake parachute didn't open)
If you dream it, it's probably your destiny - you won't wake up ... ;))))
Look for yourself, there's a photo.
she's all right))) she's shapely))) what else do you need?
She's all right, she's shapely)))) What else do you need?
classic!
A trading robot based on machine learning models faced with the non-stationarity of market prices.
(The US light cruiser St Louis after being hit by a Japanese torpedo, 5 July 1943."
classics!
Let's all find 10 differences)))
Let's find 10 differences)))
modern sculptors brought up on hollywood zombie apocalypses
Let's all find 10 differences)))
The sculptor most likely wanted to express Alenka's authoritative character, but he overdid it a bit.
but it's still a hot topic on the internet.
Modern American sculpture. Just a fun way for people to live.
Modern American sculpture. Just a fun way for people to live.