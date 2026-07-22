Interesting and Humour - page 4791

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Andrey Dik:

What's wrong with the monument, everything seems fine. that's how monuments can be:

The brake parachute didn't open)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If you dream it, it's probably your destiny - you won't wake up ... ;))))

Look for yourself, there's a photo.

she's all right))) she's shapely))) what else do you need?

 
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

She's all right, she's shapely)))) What else do you need?


classic!


 

A trading robot based on machine learning models faced with the non-stationarity of market prices.

(The US light cruiser St Louis after being hit by a Japanese torpedo, 5 July 1943."


 
Renat Akhtyamov:


classics!


Let's all find 10 differences)))


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Let's find 10 differences)))


modern sculptors brought up on hollywood zombie apocalypses

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Let's all find 10 differences)))

The sculptor most likely wanted to express Alenka's authoritative character, but he overdid it a bit.

but it's still a hot topic on the internet.

 

Modern American sculpture. Just a fun way for people to live.



 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Modern American sculpture. Just a fun way for people to live.



And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They live fun lives too. But I would say not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho
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