Interesting and Humour - page 315
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Go to the pharmacy on the corner and buy medicine for Grandpa - the prescriptions are in the hallway, on the nightstand under the mirror. Other than that, go to the "kopeka" - get two bags of 1.5% milk, a loaf of bread and a pack of tea.
At the vegetable stand next to the bus stop, buy a couple of kilos of potatoes, half a kilo of onions and a cabbage. Keep all the receipts.
I forgot my mobile phone. Call daddy at work, tell him the pictures won't be ready today.
Also tell him I asked him to pick up the laundry on the way home. Before the call, run the program with the phone icon (on the desktop in the upper right corner)...
And record your dad's answer in a file with a *.wav extension.
Do your homework - even though you have one maths assignment, that's no reason to put it off until later in the evening. Textbook pages 116, 121 and 118.
Keep in mind, in the third problem you have to make up an equation, not fit the answer, which is at the end (plus it has a typo in it). For the rest of the problems, by the way, no answers are given.
After that, clean up your room. When you put everything in its place, count all the designer parts in a plastic jar, the number of discs with toys on the shelf, how many cars in the box and bionicles.
After that, you can open your browser and type these numbers, separated by dots, into the address bar. You will open the account management table of our home subnet.
In the password box, enter the answers to the second, third and first problem in the textbook.
Find our IP in the left column and carefully enter into the box next to it (where the payment method is a card) the last two digits of the receipt (from the code at the very bottom):
total for vegetables, tea, milk+bread, sustac, flexalis+wastewater tincture. Fill the remaining space with zeros and press the OK button.
After that, you can use the internet further. If an angry man calls, saying he's the "system administrator" and cursing into the phone, play back dad's answer from the file.
I hope it works out for you. And I'll come over tonight and tell you the tale of how one little hacker at the head of her group once broke down Microsoft servers and Arab terrorists.
Kisses!
Your mum.
marv
Whoever says correctly what the SS function does:
-there's a pie. :)
Whoever correctly tells what the SS function does:
-the pie. :)
If p is greater than 0.5 and less than 1, it returns 1.
If less than -0.5 and greater than -1, it returns -1.
In other cases it returns 0.
A puzzled Integer seems to be starting to check his answer. :)
what is it?
an activation function?
-some pie. :)
MD written?
It could be simpler (more readable, but not guaranteed to be faster). Say, like this:
what is it?
sketch of a pedal drive for a beach catamaran
DidMD write it?
No, I did! (with a little bit of pride in his voice).
Integer's answer is correct.
ZS. But you have to agree, colleagues, it looks a bit creepy. Well, what can you do - OCL is obligatory.
ZS. But you have to agree, colleagues, it looks a bit creepy. What can you do - the OCL obliges.