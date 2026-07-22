Interesting and Humour - page 3514

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https://autorambler.ru/journal/novosti/belorus-povtoril-shpagat-van-damma-na-belazah-560999046/
Белорус повторил шпагат Ван Дамма на БелАЗах – Авторамблер
Белорус повторил шпагат Ван Дамма на БелАЗах – Авторамблер
  • autorambler.ru
Белорусский каскадер Денис Блохин повторил знаменитый трюк Жан-Клода Ван Дамма из рекламы Volvo, в котором голливудский актер сел на шпагат между двумя движущимися грузовиками. Однако...
 
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Миллионы пользователей останутся без WhatsApp
Миллионы пользователей останутся без WhatsApp
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 2 янв — РИА Новости. WhatsApp перестанет работать на устаревших гаджетах, сообщает британское издание Daily Express со ссылкой на разработчиков приложения. Мессенджер не будет доступен на iPhone 3GS, устройствах Windows Phone 7 и смартфонах, использующих операционную систему Android версий 2.1 и 2.2. "Эти гаджеты были важной частью...
 

the law is needed because "employers often judge employees by their commitment to companies and their availability" outside of work hours. ))))))))

Французы получили право отключать смартфоны после работы
Французы получили право отключать смартфоны после работы
  • 2017.01.02
  • Денис Яковлев
  • life.ru
Законодательство обязывает организации с численностью персонала более 50 человек определять на основе взаимной договорённости права служащих на полноценный отдых и личную жизнь, строго определяя время, когда те должны оставаться на связи. Инициатором этих нововведений стала министр труда Франции Мириам Эль Хомри. Кроме того, французские...
 

Curiosities and humour with a physics and mathematics twist

http://elib.bsu.by/bitstream/123456789/117070/1/Humor%20Prohorovich.pdf

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
https://autorambler.ru/journal/novosti/belorus-povtoril-shpagat-van-damma-na-belazah-560999046/

Not harder, but easier. Van Dam did it at speed, so it's undesirable to fall, and at that speed it's possible to make a failed attempt. Anyway, we didn't see Van Dam do it either.

Anyway, the skill of the driver is more important here than the skill of the gymnast.

 
- Help me, Lord! I have nothing to eat, nothing to live on, not a ruble in my pocket...
A voice from the sky:
- Don't lie, Izya!
- What, change dollars?!
 
JQS:


What do you think of today's market opening in the majors?
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
What do you think of today's market opening on the majors?


The question also applies to you as one of the participants in the "political" debate.

 
JQS:


The question also applies to you as one of the participants in the "political" controversy.

This is a forum dedicated to trading and programming.

Your opinion on yen crosses for now?

P.S. Is there nowhere else for you "oligarchs" to graze?

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