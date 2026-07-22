Interesting and Humour - page 3514
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the law is needed because "employers often judge employees by their commitment to companies and their availability" outside of work hours. ))))))))
Curiosities and humour with a physics and mathematics twist
http://elib.bsu.by/bitstream/123456789/117070/1/Humor%20Prohorovich.pdf
https://autorambler.ru/journal/novosti/belorus-povtoril-shpagat-van-damma-na-belazah-560999046/
Not harder, but easier. Van Dam did it at speed, so it's undesirable to fall, and at that speed it's possible to make a failed attempt. Anyway, we didn't see Van Dam do it either.
Anyway, the skill of the driver is more important here than the skill of the gymnast.
A voice from the sky:
- Don't lie, Izya!
- What, change dollars?!
What do you think of today's market opening on the majors?
The question also applies to you as one of the participants in the "political" debate.
The question also applies to you as one of the participants in the "political" controversy.
This is a forum dedicated to trading and programming.
Your opinion on yen crosses for now?
P.S. Is there nowhere else for you "oligarchs" to graze?