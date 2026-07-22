Interesting and Humour - page 404
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Maybe all the madness in the country is because he is lying unburied? My opinion is cremation.
In March, hundreds of Dutch, Swedes, English, French, Germans, Danes and Portuguese will be born in Ukraine. That is how Ukraine will join the European Union.
Unworthy. Let him decompose in public.
It's never going to decompose. It's been so many years now. ))) It's so dried up, it's so dried up. )))
//---
We sold our coffin with Lenin to the Americans. The Americans put it on the roof
of the tallest skyscraper in New York. Lenin gets up, looks around:
- Yes! That's exactly how I imagined it...
Who are we burying?
Unworthy. Let him decompose in public.