Interesting and Humour - page 2318
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Yoghurt for adults
Zaziki is a great way to snack in the heat when you don't feel like eating. Or at least you don't think you do. That is, until you try zajiki.
For starters, you have to get yogurt that's as similar to what they make in Greece as possible - thick, with a fairly neutral flavour. Personally, I've been using excellent yoghurt which I buy at a shop in my village. But other variations are also possible.
Now for the cucumbers. They should be firm, not very watery. You should peel them, grate on a coarse grater and put on a fine sieve to remove excess moisture. You can even squeeze them out a little at the end.
Take young, fresh garlic with a strong odour and crush it through a crusher.
Shred a hefty bundle of herbs - parsley, coriander and, of course, mint: we make a product that should be refreshing in the heat, how could it be without mint?
Now for the punch line: we mix it all up - the yoghurt, the cucumbers, the garlic, the herbs - and season with salt. If you like it sour, you can add a little white wine vinegar or lemon juice.
Just before serving, a splash of olive oil should be added to the surface of the zeppelin. Sprinkle with paprika - it is optional.
Dzadziki can be spread on bread, eaten with spoon, at least with fingers, if kids don't see. Children, by the way, do not like this amazing dish, they naively think that nothing tastes better than ice cream in hot weather. But we are adults, we understand.
Yoghurt for adults
Zaziki is a great way to snack in the heat when you don't feel like eating. Or at least you don't think you do. That is, until you try zajiki.
For starters, you have to get yogurt that's as similar to what they make in Greece as possible - thick, with a fairly neutral flavour. Personally, I've been using excellent yoghurt which I buy at a shop in my village. But other variations are also possible.
Now for the cucumbers. They should be firm, not very watery. You should peel them, grate on a coarse grater and put on a fine sieve to remove excess moisture. You can even squeeze them out a little at the end.
Take young, fresh garlic with a strong odour and crush it through a crusher.
Shred a hefty bundle of herbs - parsley, coriander and, of course, mint: we make a product that should be refreshing in the heat, how could it be without mint?
Now for the punch line: we mix it all up - the yoghurt, the cucumbers, the garlic, the herbs - and season with salt. If you like it sour, you can add a little white wine vinegar or lemon juice.
Just before serving, a splash of olive oil should be added to the surface of the zeppelin. Sprinkle with paprika - it is optional.
Dzadziki can be spread on bread, eaten with spoon, at least with fingers, if kids don't see. Children, by the way, do not like this amazing dish, they naively think that nothing tastes better than ice cream in hot weather. But we are adults, we understand.
Now: Tobolsk
Full post here.
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Tobolsk
"Tobolsk is the oldest settlement in Siberia. The rich history of the city can be traced in everything: the people, the traditions and especially the architecture. It seems that one of the cities of the Golden Ring has been taken and transferred for two thousand kilometres to Siberia...".
The Tobolsk Kremlin
read the full post here.
I know how to draw such pictures too....
Favourite phrases from Soviet cartoons. You definitely know them and love them too.