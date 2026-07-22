Interesting and Humour - page 38
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Medvedev's website.
The Kremlin is private, I knew that before.
Yeah, like guess three times whose website it is.
Here's mine:
That's where the word "strip" comes from? There is no such word on the website at all.
Here's mine:
That's where the word "strip" comes from? There is no such word on the website at all.
http://yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=mql5&lr=43
mql5 on yandex
not bad, in my opinion.
That'll be 10 quid (third line from the bottom).
but you still got through again.)
Oh, and from the composter, 20 quid. It's more expensive upstairs.
komposter is serious.
sergeev interesting
:)))
and by the way there is a fourth one - urain good
And he did :)
http://yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=mql5&lr=43
mql5 on yandexlooks good to me.
URKA :) ?
where from ???
URKA :) ?
where from ???
oh shit. I don't know, honest to god. I've been racking my brain.
URKA... maybe some work to decompile .ex5 ?