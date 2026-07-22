Interesting and Humour - page 38

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Medvedev's website.

The Kremlin is private, I knew that before.

 
But the fact that he's Maureen's personal...
 

Yeah, like guess three times whose website it is.

 

Here's mine:

That's where the word "strip" comes from? There is no such word on the website at all.

 
Integer:

Here's mine:

That's where the word "strip" comes from? There is no such word on the website at all.

it means it's time to lower the prices )
 

http://yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=mql5&amp;lr=43

mql5 on yandex


not bad, in my opinion.
 
Mischek:

That'll be 10 quid (third line from the bottom).

but you still got through again.)

Oh, and from the composter, 20 quid. It's more expensive upstairs.

komposter is serious.

sergeev interesting

:)))

and by the way there is a fourth one - urain good

 

And he did :)

 
MetaDriver:

http://yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=mql5&amp;lr=43

mql5 on yandex

looks good to me.

URKA :) ?

where from ???

 
sergeev:

URKA :) ?

where from ???

oh shit. I don't know, honest to god. I've been racking my brain.

URKA... maybe some work to decompile .ex5 ?

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