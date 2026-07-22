Interesting and Humour - page 2569

New comment
[Deleted]  
The little son came to his father, and the little son asked:

- What is good and what is bad?

This opened the gates to hell of verbal and evaluative thinking and the captivity of the mind by mental constructs.
[Deleted]  

 

 
GT788:
The little son came to his father, and the little son asked:

- What is good and what is bad?

This opened the gates to hell of verbal-evaluation thinking and the captivity of the mind by mental constructs.
Father said, "Eat an apple and you will find out, and then he banished me from paradise.
 
 

I remember there was a discussion about the Alexandria Column.

A bit on the subject

http://geektimes.ru/post/246384/

Стоунхендж может построить один человек
Стоунхендж может построить один человек
  • geektimes.ru
Стоунхендж — каменное мегалитическое сооружение в графстве Уилтшир (Англия). Находится примерно в 130 км к юго-западу от Лондона, примерно в 3,2 км к западу от Эймсбери и в 13 км к северу от Солсбери. Один из самых знаменитых археологических памятников в мире, Стоунхендж состоит из кольцевых и подковообразных сооружений, построенных из больших...
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page759#comment_1385107

"1250 I'll close the sell, I've got everything on the bajas already ))))


I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs. I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's all - it may be the target for the euro/yen (I don't watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have it). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see?-only unpredictable movements.

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 759 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
stranger:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page759#comment_1385107

"1250 I'll close the sell, I've got everything on the bajas already ))))


I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs. I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's it - it may be the target for the euro/yen (I don't watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have it). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see?-only unpredictable movements.

Taken literally! Moved from 800st to 2600
 
Alexey:
Got it literally! Transferred from 800 to 2600.
So where to lose such pearls, this isn't some Alexandria Column)))
 
MigVRN:

Well, you can put a comma in different ways... You may or may not put a comma in front of "there" :)

History will put the punctuation marks :)))

Or you can change the marginal to walrus.
1...256225632564256525662567256825692570257125722573257425752576...4979
New comment