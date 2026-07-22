Interesting and Humour - page 2569
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- What is good and what is bad?
This opened the gates to hell of verbal and evaluative thinking and the captivity of the mind by mental constructs.
The little son came to his father, and the little son asked:
- What is good and what is bad?
This opened the gates to hell of verbal-evaluation thinking and the captivity of the mind by mental constructs.
I remember there was a discussion about the Alexandria Column.
A bit on the subject
http://geektimes.ru/post/246384/
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page759#comment_1385107
"1250 I'll close the sell, I've got everything on the bajas already ))))
I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs. I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's all - it may be the target for the euro/yen (I don't watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have it). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see?-only unpredictable movements.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page759#comment_1385107
"1250 I'll close the sell, I've got everything on the bajas already ))))
I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs. I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's it - it may be the target for the euro/yen (I don't watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have it). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see?-only unpredictable movements.
Got it literally! Transferred from 800 to 2600.
Well, you can put a comma in different ways... You may or may not put a comma in front of "there" :)
History will put the punctuation marks :)))