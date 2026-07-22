Interesting and Humour - page 497
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ideal resting places - the cat version
Subject: Computer threats to finance
http://www.echo.msk.ru/programs/tochka/918330-echo/#video
Yeess
hee
Yes, I remember when I was comparing punch cards, looking for errors.
It became very convenient when punched symbols appeared at the top.
here we go
Yes, I remember when I was comparing punch cards, looking for errors.
It became very convenient when there were punched symbols at the top.
And there were razor-sharp holes, too, if you didn't want to wait for the operator to punch in new ones!)
here we go