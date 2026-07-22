Interesting and Humour - page 497

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Subject: Computer threats to finance

http://www.echo.msk.ru/programs/tochka/918330-echo/#video

 

Yeess


 
 

hee

 
Mischek: hee

Yes, I remember when I was comparing punch cards, looking for errors.

It became very convenient when punched symbols appeared at the top.

 

here we go

 
Mathemat:

Yes, I remember when I was comparing punch cards, looking for errors.

It became very convenient when there were punched symbols at the top.

And there were razor-sharp holes, too, if you didn't want to wait for the operator to punch in new ones!)

 
Erm955: They also cut holes with a razor if you didn't want to wait for the operator to make new ones!)))
Now that's strong!
 
Mischek:

here we go

Gnawing nuts for nothing.... ????
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