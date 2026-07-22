Interesting and Humour - page 4665
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Are there any third party banners showing in the header on the website?
I have bank and ozone ads on Vin10 chrome and on Ubuntu chrome. I've been shopping there recently.
Mobile internet from megaphone.
I get the same thing on all my mobile browsers. Not on my laptop on Mozilla.
Shows on smartphone (Chrome browser)
I have nothing at all in that place - it's just empty, beautiful.
But if there's a banner, it has to be NOT MIGRANT, like it was before!
I have nothing at all in that place - it's just empty, beautiful.
But if there is a banner, it should NOT be a MIGGER like it was before!
you have kaspersky anti-banner? it doesn't block MK banner -- but it blocks all others.
If there is no MK banner, then there is nothing.
Mine is blank.
You have Kaspersky Anti-Banner, don't you? It doesn't block the MK banner -- but it blocks everything else.
If there's no MC banner, there's nothing.
Mine's empty.
I didn't enter Kaspersky's settings for a long time, but the banner from MK disappeared by itself and it didn't reappear all twitchy:)
Yes, it did kill the adverts, I searched for them today and found them. Disabled it and saw Google ads :)
A conversation between two Chinese people on a Chinese forum ... there's something philosophical about it -
forum
...
<...> , 2020.03.29 14:42I feel like I don't have internet at this time
forum
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<...> , 2020.03.29 14:49Feeling you don't have internet at this time
Block diagram)