Interesting and Humour - page 4665

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Vladimir Karputov:
Are there any third party banners showing in the header on the website?

I have bank and ozone ads on Vin10 chrome and on Ubuntu chrome. I've been shopping there recently.

Mobile internet from megaphone.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
I get the same thing on all my mobile browsers. Not on my laptop on Mozilla.
Browsers seemed to somehow miss these ads from the mobile provider.
It shows up on my smartphone (Chrome browser)
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Shows on smartphone (Chrome browser)
All in all, this is nonsense. On a smartphone, ads take up 30% of the website's usable space.
 
on the Yandex browser, through the settings, disabled the banner completely
 

I have nothing at all in that place - it's just empty, beautiful.

But if there's a banner, it has to be NOT MIGRANT, like it was before!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I have nothing at all in that place - it's just empty, beautiful.

But if there is a banner, it should NOT be a MIGGER like it was before!

you have kaspersky anti-banner? it doesn't block MK banner -- but it blocks all others.

If there is no MK banner, then there is nothing.

Mine is blank.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

You have Kaspersky Anti-Banner, don't you? It doesn't block the MK banner -- but it blocks everything else.

If there's no MC banner, there's nothing.

Mine's empty.

Vitaly Muzichenko:

I didn't enter Kaspersky's settings for a long time, but the banner from MK disappeared by itself and it didn't reappear all twitchy:)

Yes, it did kill the adverts, I searched for them today and found them. Disabled it and saw Google ads :)

 

A conversation between two Chinese people on a Chinese forum ... there's something philosophical about it -

forum

...

<...> , 2020.03.29 14:42

I feel like I don't have internet at this time
The answer is.

forum

...

<...> , 2020.03.29 14:49

Feeling you don't have internet at this time

 
 

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