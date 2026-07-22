Interesting and Humour - page 669

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glasses left chest hatch tie Christmas tree

Don't you know how to look?

 
4 Christmas tree
 
TheXpert:
glasses left chest hatch tie Christmas tree
man, what's with the glasses?
 
You'll soon have Fibonacci in your retreat :)
 
TheXpert:

glasses left chest hatch tie Christmas tree

Don't you know how to search?

If using an editor, I don't know how and don't want to, it's not interesting.

or what method is there?

 
Mischek:

or what method is there ?

Do you know how to look at stereo pictures? So the differences will look like artefacts.
 

What's with the glasses?

Or is the left one from Gucci and the right one from Versace? ))

 
found - nose bridge
 
TheXpert:
Do you know how to look at stereo pictures? So the differences will look like artifacts.

I can't. They make me gassy and dizzy.

These are better.

Volodya (MD) is going to take a bite out of it now.)

 

McDonald's . Now in Africa .

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