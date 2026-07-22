Interesting and Humour - page 2122
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What was a virgin doing there? among women and without a bra? but in panties? oh-oh.
yeah, she didn't wear a bra because she didn't have boobs - ha-ha
watch out for the absence/absence...
there are some girls among us traders and programmers...
What if girls start talking about big/small in men? - or any other stuff like the presence/absence of stubble?
yeah, there's more of us men on this forum anyway... let's just go kick some sense into them. (irony)
watch out for the lack/availability...
there are girls among us traders and programmers...
What if girls start talking about big/small in men? - or any other stuff like the presence/absence of stubble?
yeah, well, there's more of us guys on this forum than there are of us... let's just go kick some sense into them. (irony)
What if girls start talking about big/small in men?
That's a Chinese forum, please.
But here, to chat about virgins and beer, to look at beautiful women and cars - that's fine.
Yes, girls are welcome to join in the debate on the topic and more.
patsthalom
How to build a skyscraper in 360 hours
Gea