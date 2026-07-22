Interesting and Humour - page 2122

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[Deleted]  
GriFFon4ik:
What was a virgin doing there? among women and without a bra? but in panties? oh-oh.
Yeah, she wasn't wearing a bra because she didn't have boobs. Ha-ha-ha.
 
GriFFon4ik:
yeah, she didn't wear a bra because she didn't have boobs - ha-ha

watch out for the absence/absence...

there are some girls among us traders and programmers...

What if girls start talking about big/small in men? - or any other stuff like the presence/absence of stubble?

yeah, there's more of us men on this forum anyway... let's just go kick some sense into them. (irony)

[Deleted]  
joo:

watch out for the lack/availability...

there are girls among us traders and programmers...

What if girls start talking about big/small in men? - or any other stuff like the presence/absence of stubble?

yeah, well, there's more of us guys on this forum than there are of us... let's just go kick some sense into them. (irony)

Yeah, there are, but they're hiding.)
 
joo:


What if girls start talking about big/small in men?

That's a Chinese forum, please.

But here, to chat about virgins and beer, to look at beautiful women and cars - that's fine.

Yes, girls are welcome to join in the debate on the topic and more.

[Deleted]  
Good night, everyone. Good night.
 
 
 

patsthalom



 

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И как вы думаете, кто такое учудил ? Ну конечно китайцы, кто же еще. Пятизвёздочный отель на берегу озера Дунтин в провинции Хунань был полностью закончен перед самым Новым годом. 18 января, он открыл свои двери для первых постояльцев. Broad Sustainable Building (BSB), дочерняя компания китайского промышленного гиганта Broad Group, удивила...
 

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