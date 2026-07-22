Interesting and Humour - page 4381
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And we, your formidable warriors, are hungry!
I'll kiss the cosmonauts first!
the ISS in the illustration you gave is marked ))
And you must have saved the main argument for last - the earth is flat and the sky is solid.
I didn't say that.You voiced it)))
I'm just looking at the facts.
No one is going anywhere and they can't.
If you want to think about it, find a melting table of metals.
Add to that the very strong radiation.
Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism could survive.
And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.
Equivalent to being hit by a flame torch.
The mask would not be a mask, it has other technology, you don't have to fly.
1. at launch, all the people needed to get to mars
are converted into elementary particles.
2. the resulting elementary particles are teleported to mars.
3. on mars the elementary particles of each person recognise each other and the person recovers.
4. as the process of teleportation is instantaneous, infinitely faster than the speed of light,
a person becomes 50 years younger, at least, even more.
5. Along the way, Musk has invented the technology of consciousness alteration, so that the restored man does not remember his past,
but really thinks he's a Martian.
masque would not be masque, he has other technology, no need to fly.
1. at launch, all the people needed to get to mars
are converted into elementary particles.
2. the resulting elementary particles are teleported to mars.
3. on mars the elementary particles of each person recognise each other and the person recovers.
4. as the process of teleportation is instantaneous, infinitely faster than the speed of light,
one becomes 50 years younger, at least, even more.
5. Along the way, Musk has invented the technology of consciousness alteration, so that the restored man does not remember his past,
but really thinks he's a Martian.
I don't believe my eyes and ears that you believe that.
I don't believe my eyes and ears that you believe that.
If anyone here believes it, it's only you.
But, that's how teleportation works) but it's unlikely that any teleportation devices will ever appear.
If anyone here believes it, it's only you.
Although, that's how teleportation works) but any devices to carry it out are unlikely to ever appear.
Teleportation of sound, image and information already exists, just called something else. And it was called unthinkable and said to be impossible 150 years ago.
It is called differently because it is not teleportation. Radio and television are data transmissions, with a huge amount of loss and distortion.
Regarding modern space technology, if we make an analogy with ground transport then it will be clear on the example.
Modern rockets are scooters, and without an electric motor. They are suitable for children only for a ride in the yard around the flowerbed. That is what mankind is doing now. They launch rockets with satellites which revolve around the earth.
One must at least invent a bicycle to travel to the next house (planet).
It is called differently because it is not teleportation. Radio and television are about data transmission, and with a huge amount of loss and distortion.
There is digital TV and internet. There is no distortion or loss.
You think so because there are engineers who have solved this problem and you don't see any loss or distortion.