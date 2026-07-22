Interesting and Humour - page 2894
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The video captures the trick for which Bondarev became famous - balancing with a tablet standing vertically on his head. This time he was also on a gyroscope. However, during the performance, the unexpected happens: a little boy sitting on his father's shoulders with a hockey stick in his hands rides up from behind on an escalator....
The video captures the stunt...
;)
and pick brides
and pick brides
There are already first applicants for the goat's heart. The park invites everyone to take part in the competition, sending in CVs of "worthy contestants", as well as their photos and videos.
Haalk! Crash!
Haalk! Crash!