Interesting and Humour - page 2894

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The video captures the trick for which Bondarev became famous - balancing with a tablet standing vertically on his head. This time he was also on a gyroscope. However, during the performance, the unexpected happens: a little boy sitting on his father's shoulders with a hockey stick in his hands rides up from behind on an escalator....


 
Yuri Evseenkov:

The video captures the stunt...

;)

 
 

and pick brides


Козла Тимура отправят в отдельный загон - фотографироваться с туристами и выбирать невест
  • www.newsru.com
Директор приморского сафари-парка Дмитрий Мезенцев отчитался о самочувствии козла Тимура, проходящего лечение в ветеринарном вольере после трепки, которую ему задал приятель - тигр Амур. "Тимур чувствует себя хорошо. Время выписки Тимура из ветеринарного пункта определит ветеринарный врач сафари-парка Алексей Аносов", - говорится в сообщении...
 
Sergey Golubev:

and pick brides


The first candidate is a goat from the suburbs
Козлу Тимуру решили сосватать козу Меркель из Подмосковья
Козлу Тимуру решили сосватать козу Меркель из Подмосковья
  • www.vz.ru
Невестой козла Тимура из Приморского сафари-парка может стать подмосковная коза Меркель; по мнению фермера Олега Сироты, его подопечная лучше всего подойдет на эту роль.
 
The safari park is holding a competitionto find the best goat for Timur.

There are already first applicants for the goat's heart. The park invites everyone to take part in the competition, sending in CVs of "worthy contestants", as well as their photos and videos.

Козлу Тимуру, другу тигра Амура, подберут невесту на конкурсе лучших коз
Козлу Тимуру, другу тигра Амура, подберут невесту на конкурсе лучших коз
  • Станислав Купцов
  • www.metronews.ru
В сафари-парке Приморья по-прежнему живут отдельно козёл Тимур и тигр Амур, о дружбе которых слагают песни. Чтобы Тимуру не было совсем тоскливо, ему подберут красивую козу. Сейчас парнокопытное обитает в лазарете. После выписки козла направят в соседний от Амура парк. Друзья смогут общаться пока только через ограду. Как сообщают в пресс-службе...
 
[Deleted]  

Haalk! Crash!

[Deleted]  
Timur Gatin:

Haalk! Crash!

The individual 'parts' of the girl also decided to take a look at what all the fuss was about.
 
https://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/276545/
ФБР: Трейдеры хедж-фондов делились инсайдерской информацией в игровом чате Call of Duty
ФБР: Трейдеры хедж-фондов делились инсайдерской информацией в игровом чате Call of Duty
  • habrahabr.ru
В конце января 2016 года на круглом столе, посвященном работе хедж-фондов, выступил спецагент ФБР Дэвид Чейвз. Как пишет издание Business Insider, представитель спецслужб рассказал о том, что популярные игры вроде Call of Duty используются трейдерами фондов для разглашения инсайдерской информации. Больше чем игра Начиная с послекризисного 2009...
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